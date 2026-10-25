Elon Musk says Ukraine used Starlink ‘to kill people’. Then a message for ‘evil warmongers’

Ukraine said Starlink and its military version, Starshield, were fully functional after more than a week of restrictions that disrupted military operations.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 02:13 PM IST
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk later accused Ukraine of violating Starlink’s terms of service by using the network for offensive drone strikes, saying the loophole had been closed.SpaceX CEO Elon Musk accused Ukraine of violating Starlink’s terms of service by using the network for offensive drone strikes, saying the loophole had been closed. (File Photo)
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SpaceX boss Elon Musk has blamed Ukraine for violating “Starlink terms of service” and using it to “kill people” after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was unable to use the satellite internet service.

On Saturday, Kyiv said Starlink and its military version, Starshield, were fully functional after more than a week of restrictions that disrupted military operations, amid rising tensions with the US. 

Ukrainian Presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said Ukraine was “physically unable” to use Starlink for long- and medium-range attack drone operations. The restrictions, which capped speeds at 160 kph, had hindered the interception of Russian attack drones and forced the cancellation of some operations.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the systems were now operating at the speeds Ukraine needed. Hours later, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk accused the Ukrainian military of violating Starlink’s terms of service by using it for offensive drone strikes.

In a post on X, Musk said, “Ukraine military violated Starlink terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week.” 

He also criticised those he labelld “virtue-signaling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict”. Musk said he had “nothing but utter contempt for them”, before ending with: “May you burn in hell”.

As of now, neither Musk nor the US government, which operates Starshield using Starlink technology, has taken responsibility for imposing the restrictions on Starshield.

The restrictions came after US President Donald Trump announced a deal to buy Russian diesel while pressing Kyiv to stop striking Russian oil refineries and proposed for an energy ceasefire between the two countries. 

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Also Read | Musk ordered shutdown of Starlink satellite service as Ukraine retook territory from Russia

Ukraine says Starshield returned to pre-restriction speed

Ukraine said Starlink and Starshield had returned to their pre-restriction speeds, after curbs hampered its ability to intercept Russian attack drones and forced the cancellation of some operations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said speeds began returning to normal overnight. The defence ministry said on Saturday that the connection was stable at more than 400 kph.

Ukraine does not rely on Starlink for long-range drone operations on Russian territory, including strikes on oil refineries, presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said. Such drones operate at speeds of 70-90 kph, he added.

However, Starlink remains vital for frontline communications, while fast, Starshield-enabled medium-range attack drones have helped Ukraine gain ground in several areas this year, according to a Reuters report. 

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Receiving intelligence from US: Ukraine

On Friday, US President Donald Trump appeared to contradict an earlier statement that the services had been fully restored, saying he would “get it straightened out” if problems persisted.

Musk and US officials publicly blamed each other over who was responsible for the Starlink and Starshield restrictions. Reuters reported that the order to limit Starshield speeds came from within the White House. As per a report by Reuters,  previous US administrations had also asked SpaceX to switch Starlink on or off in various countries.

The restrictions on Starshield coincided with disruptions to allied warnings about incoming Russian missile attacks. However, Ukraine later said it continued to receive US intelligence.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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