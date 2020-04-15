Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Integrity, competence and heart: Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Elizabeth Warren, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted a video announcing her support. She is the last of Biden's top former rivals to throw their support behind the former vice president.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 15, 2020 7:03:17 pm
elizabeth warren, us elections, joe biden, elizabeth warren endorses joe biden, Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Iowa State Fair in 2019. Warren Wednesday endorsed Joe Biden for president. (AP Photo/John Locher)

US Senator Elizabeth Warren Wednesday officially endorsed former US Vice President Joe Biden. This, a day after former US President Barack Obama officially endorsed Biden.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as President of the United States,” Warren tweeted.

Warren, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted a video announcing her support. She is the last of Biden’s top former rivals to throw their support behind the former vice president.

