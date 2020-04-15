Integrity, competence and heart: Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Iowa State Fair in 2019. Warren Wednesday endorsed Joe Biden for president. (AP Photo/John Locher) Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the Iowa State Fair in 2019. Warren Wednesday endorsed Joe Biden for president. (AP Photo/John Locher)

US Senator Elizabeth Warren Wednesday officially endorsed former US Vice President Joe Biden. This, a day after former US President Barack Obama officially endorsed Biden.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden as President of the United States,” Warren tweeted.

Now it’s up to all of us to help make @JoeBiden the next president. Let’s get to work. Go to https://t.co/HrbPj2qctA right now, and chip in your $5, make some calls, send some texts—because we are all in this together. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020

Warren, the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted a video announcing her support. She is the last of Biden’s top former rivals to throw their support behind the former vice president.

