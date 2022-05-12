scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Elections in Pak will only be held after introduction of poll reforms: Zardari

Zardari, a senior political leader who played a key role in the vote of no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties last month against former premier Imran Khan, said elections would be held once the incumbent coalition government completes both tasks.

By: PTI |
May 12, 2022 11:54:48 am
Former Pak president Zardari's daughter alleges manhandling on her visit to meet fatherFormer Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari. (Source: File photo)

The co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif Zardari, has made it clear that elections in the country will only be held after poll reforms are introduced and the National Accountability Laws are amended.

Zardari, a senior political leader who played a key role in the vote of no-confidence motion moved by the opposition parties last month against former premier Imran Khan, said elections would be held once the incumbent coalition government completes both tasks.

“I have also talked to Nawaz Sharif (PML-N) on this and we agreed that we can go to polls as soon as the reforms and targets are met.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We have to change laws and improve them and then go to elections. Whether it takes three or four months, we have to work on implementation of policies and improving the electoral process,” Zardari told a press conference here on Wednesday.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidityPremium
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidity
‘Informal pressure from RBI’: Days after launch, Coinbase axed UPI servicesPremium
‘Informal pressure from RBI’: Days after launch, Coinbase axed UPI services
More Premium Stories >>

He also said the coalition government headed by Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif had no issue with voting rights and representation of overseas Pakistanis in elections.

Asked about Wednesday’s statement by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif that one could not rule out the possibility of elections before November, Zardari said the PML-N leader had his own views and was bound to listen to his party’s directives.

He said the PPP and the PML-N had decided that until electoral reforms were brought, there would be no talk about the new army chief’s appointment.
Zardari also said the army was “apolitical” for the first time.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement