George Bush on US polls: Election was fair, its outcome clear

Former President George W Bush has said the American people can have confidence that the recent presidential election was fundamentally fair, and its outcome is clear.

In a statement, the Republican Party leader said: “The fact that so many of our fellow citizens participated in this election is a positive sign of the health of our democracy and a reminder to the world of its strength. No matter how you voted, your vote counted. President Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, and any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated. The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

Bush added that he had spoken with Joe Biden and thanked the president-elect for “the patriotic message” in Biden’s national address on Saturday night after being declared the election winner.

“I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden. I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night. I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency.

Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country. The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can,” the statement said.

Bush also congratulated the outgoing President, Donald Trump, “on a hard-fought campaign”. “He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans – an extraordinary political achievement. They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government,” he said, adding that now was the time to “come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”

