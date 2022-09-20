scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Elderly woman dies after pit bull attack at Denver-area home

Officers called to the scene of the attack found blood leading into the home and immediately went to the backyard, where the dogs were mauling the woman.

Officers used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns but weren't able to separate the dogs from the victim until additional officers arrived. (Representational)

An 89-year-old woman has died after she and her 12-year-old grandson were attacked by two pit bulls last week at a home west of Denver, family members said.

Golden police say the two were attacked Wednesday afternoon, and both dogs have since been euthanized. The woman’s family confirmed on Sunday that she died and said the boy, who was seriously injured, has been released from the hospital.

Don't miss |Six-year-old girl mauled by pitbull in Ghaziabad

The victims’ names have not been released.

Officers called to the scene of the attack found blood leading into the home and immediately went to the backyard, where the dogs were mauling the woman.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far
Must read |In news for wrong reasons, increasing number of pitbulls now being abandoned

They used stun guns and less-lethal shotguns but weren’t able to separate the dogs from the victim until additional officers arrived. The boy, who escaped the attack and sought refuge at a neighbor’s home, was ultimately air-lifted to a children’s hospital, and his grandmother was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the boy and his grandmother were acquainted with the dogs. The City of Golden does not have laws that ban certain dog breeds.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:24:50 am
Next Story

At Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar, several feared dead after wall collapse

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement