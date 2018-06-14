El Nino weather unlikely in Q3, possible in Q4, UN says

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures associated with crop damage, fires and flash floods.

By: Reuters | Geneva | Published: June 14, 2018 4:11:29 pm
There is a 25 per cent chance of El Nino weather conditions returning in the third quarter of 2018, but the likelihood of a weak El Nino in the fourth quarter looks about 50/50, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures associated with crop damage, fires and flash floods. The WMO said continuation of the current neutral weather conditions was most likely for the coming quarter, with no chance of La Nina, a generally cooling phenomenon.

