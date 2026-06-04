UN’s El Nino warning amid heatwave: How the climate pattern affected India before

The global weather agency said warm ocean waters are behind El Nino's development and forecast above-average temperatures in several parts of the globe from June to August.

As several parts of India continue to reel under extreme heat, the United Nations’ weather agency has warned that a moderate or possibly strong El Niño could develop in the coming months, raising concerns over higher temperatures, erratic rainfall and stress on food and water systems.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Pacific are driving the development of El Niño conditions. The agency forecast above-average global temperatures between June and August, with the impact likely to continue through November.

“The year 2027 is very likely at this point to be the world’s warmest year on record,” climate scientist Zeke Hausfather of Berkeley Earth told the BBC.