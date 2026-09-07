Through the lens: IAF’s Sarang team set to soar over El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt

The displays are expected to give aviation enthusiasts and spectators from around the world an opportunity to see the agility and versatility of the ALH Dhruv in high-precision formation flying. (Source: PIB)

The Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team has arrived in Egypt to take part in the second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow, scheduled to be held from September 8 to 10 at El Alamein International Airport.

Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, the Sarang team will showcase a series of precision manoeuvres and synchronised aerial sequences during the three-day event.

Sarang is the world’s only five-helicopter display team. The performances are known for close-proximity flying, demanding formation manoeuvres and tightly choreographed aerial routines that highlight the skills and discipline of its pilots as well as the capabilities of India’s indigenous aerospace industry.