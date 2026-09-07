Through the lens: IAF’s Sarang team set to soar over El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 7, 2026 12:19 PM IST
The displays are expected to give aviation enthusiasts and spectators from around the world an opportunity to see the agility and versatility of the ALH Dhruv in high-precision formation flying. (Source: PIB)
The Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team has arrived in Egypt to take part in the second edition of the El Alamein International Airshow, scheduled to be held from September 8 to 10 at El Alamein International Airport.
Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, the Sarang team will showcase a series of precision manoeuvres and synchronised aerial sequences during the three-day event.
Sarang is the world’s only five-helicopter display team. The performances are known for close-proximity flying, demanding formation manoeuvres and tightly choreographed aerial routines that highlight the skills and discipline of its pilots as well as the capabilities of India’s indigenous aerospace industry.
Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, the Sarang team will showcase a series of precision manoeuvres and synchronised aerial sequences during the three-day event. (Source: PIB)
New manoeuvre
At the El Alamein show, the team will perform its signature “Dolphin Leap” manoeuvre and introduce a new routine, the “Spot Stall Turn”.
The displays are expected to give aviation enthusiasts and spectators from around the world an opportunity to see the agility and versatility of the ALH Dhruv in high-precision formation flying. (Source: PIB)
Air forces and aerospace industry
The El Alamein International Airshow brings together air forces, aerospace and defence companies and professionals from across the world.
The 2026 edition will run from September 8 to 10, with a dedicated conference scheduled for September 7. (Source: PIB)
The event will feature aircraft displays, an exhibition of aerospace products and services and discussions involving industry and defence professionals.
Launched in 2024, the airshow is aimed at connecting organisations across the aerospace, defence and space sectors in Africa and the Middle East. (Source: PIB)
Egypt’s Ministry of Defence, Egyptian Air Force, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Egyptian Space Agency and EgyptAir are among the institutions participating in the event.
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