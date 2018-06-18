Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Eight Kenyan police killed in latest roadside bombing

Eight Kenyan police killed in latest roadside bombing

Five Kenyan police officers and three reservists were killed Sunday when their vehicle hit a homemade landmine in Wajir, northeast Kenya, a government official said. “We had an attack this afternoon and eight officers have been killed,” said northeastern regional coordinator, Mohamud Ali Saleh, the area’s top security official. Saleh said the bombing occurred in […]

By: AFP | Nairobi | Published: June 18, 2018 12:10:53 am
Kenyan bombing. (Representational)
Related News

Five Kenyan police officers and three reservists were killed Sunday when their vehicle hit a homemade landmine in Wajir, northeast Kenya, a government official said.

“We had an attack this afternoon and eight officers have been killed,” said northeastern regional coordinator, Mohamud Ali Saleh, the area’s top security official. Saleh said the bombing occurred in Bojigaras, in the east of Wajir county. “We suspect the involvement of the Shabaab and we are looking for them,” he added.

The use of improvised explosive devices against police and military patrols in the northern and eastern border regions with Somalia have become relatively common. Over the past year, Shabaab insurgents, based in Somalia, have claimed several such attacks killing dozens of Kenyan police and soldiers.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now