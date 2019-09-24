Eight babies killed in Algeria hospital fire

Toggle Menu
The cause of the fire, that was sparked off in the maternity wing of the hospital, was not clear immediately.

Rescue services managed to save 11 babies in the fire. (Picture for representation)

Eight babies were killed in a fire at a hospital in eastern Algeria in the early hours of Tuesday.

“We managed to rescue 11 babies, 107 women and 28 staff after the 3:50 am (02:50 GMT) fire in the hospital in Oued Souf, 500 kilometres (300 miles) southeast of Algiers,” emergency services spokesman Captain Nassim Bernaoui told AFP.

“Unfortunately we regret the deaths of eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation,” he added.

The cause of the fire, that was sparked off in the maternity wing of the hospital, was not clear immediately.

Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui has ordered an inquiry into it.

