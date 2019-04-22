Toggle Menu
Eiffel Tower goes dark as a mark of respect towards victims of Sri Lanka blasts

At least eight explosions rocked Sri Lanka killing nearly 300 people at churches and hotels frequented by tourists. A total of 13 suspects have been arrested in the case so far.

The Eiffel Tower went dark to pay tribute to the victims of Sri Lanka bomb blasts. (Photo: ANI)

The Eiffel Tower plunged into darkness when the clock struck 12 last night in honour of the people killed and injured in the multiple blasts in Sri Lanka. On Sunday night, the official Twitter handle of the iconic Paris landmark said: “Tonight, from 12:00 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka attack.” Following this, the iconic landmark went dark by turning off its decorative lights as a mark of respect to the lost lives.

The tower previously went dark in May 2017 after a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, claimed 22 lives. In January 2015, it paid tribute to those who died in the attack on the French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo and, in November 2015, it went dark after the terror attacks at six locations around Paris.

On Sunday, at least eight explosions rocked Sri Lanka killing nearly 300 people at churches and hotels frequented by tourists. A total of 13 suspects have been arrested in the case so far. A ninth blast was averted after an improvised pipe bomb found near Colombo airport was diffused by Sri Lanka security forces later that day. A number of global leaders including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack describing it as a cruel, heinous act. They offered all possible help and pledged to stand beside the grieving nation.

