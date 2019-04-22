Eiffel Tower goes dark as a mark of respect towards victims of Sri Lanka blasts

The Eiffel Tower plunged into darkness when the clock struck 12 last night in honour of the people killed and injured in the multiple blasts in Sri Lanka. On Sunday night, the official Twitter handle of the iconic Paris landmark said: “Tonight, from 12:00 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka attack.” Following this, the iconic landmark went dark by turning off its decorative lights as a mark of respect to the lost lives.

#WATCH France: The Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark at the midnight, as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the serial bombings in Sri Lanka on 21st April. More than 200 people died & 450 were injured in the bombings that took place in churches & hotels of the country,y’day pic.twitter.com/w2ScUB7ua0 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

The tower previously went dark in May 2017 after a blast at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, claimed 22 lives. In January 2015, it paid tribute to those who died in the attack on the French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo and, in November 2015, it went dark after the terror attacks at six locations around Paris.

Ce soir, je m’éteindrai dès 00h00 pour rendre hommage aux victimes des attentats du Sri Lanka🇱🇰 Tonight, from 12:00 am, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Sri Lanka attacks🇱🇰 #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/a3tv8b58wn — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) April 21, 2019

On Sunday, at least eight explosions rocked Sri Lanka killing nearly 300 people at churches and hotels frequented by tourists. A total of 13 suspects have been arrested in the case so far. A ninth blast was averted after an improvised pipe bomb found near Colombo airport was diffused by Sri Lanka security forces later that day. A number of global leaders including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack describing it as a cruel, heinous act. They offered all possible help and pledged to stand beside the grieving nation.