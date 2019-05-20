Eiffel Tower evacuated after climber scales monument

Toggle Menu
The tower, one of the world's most recognisable landmarks, will be closed until further notice.

Rescue workers vehicles park just down the Eiffel Tower on Monday in Paris. The Eiffel Tower has been closed to visitors after a person has tried to scale it. (AP)

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated and surrounding streets locked down on Monday after a man was spotted scaling the upper heights of the monument in the heart of the French capital, Paris Police and the tower’s operator said.

Specialist firefighters were on the scene, the police spokeswoman said.

“The man entered the tower normally and started to climb once he was on the second floor,” a spokeswoman for the tower’s operator told Reuters.

The tower, one of the world’s most recognisable landmarks, will be closed until further notice, the company added in a statement on its official Twitter handle.

