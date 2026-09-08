‘Humiliated’: Eiffel Tower closes after union claims women staff ‘sidelined’ during Hindu group’s visit

Workers at the Eiffel Tower say female staff were told to step aside during a visit by a Hindu religious group a claim the tower's operator has admitted was true.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readSep 8, 2026 09:08 AM IST First published on: Sep 8, 2026 at 08:51 AM IST
Eiffel TowerHindu group's Eiffel Tower visit sparks row over female staff being sidelined. (Photo: X/@franceinfo)

The Eiffel Tower closed its doors on Monday after staff walked out in protest, saying female workers had been moved out of the way during the visit of a Hindu religious delegation, the BBC reported, citing workers and management.

Around 100 people linked to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) group visited the Paris landmark on Saturday. Staff union representative Diane Davoine said women were told to move as the group arrived.

“During the visit of this delegation, women were asked to leave their places of work in order to place men there,” she told news agency Reuters reported. She said the incident left the staff humiliated, which is why they were staging the strike.

“That absolutely does not go down well with the employees, with women obviously, who are all humiliated by what happened, by the way some were treated,” Davoine said.

She added that anger built up over the weekend before staff called a meeting on Monday morning. “Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again.”

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Operator admits the request was accepted

Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE), the company that runs the tower, confirmed to AFP that the delegation had asked for the visit to be arranged to limit “interactions with women.” The firm said the request “should not have been accepted,” adding that it did not match “SETE’s values, nor with the principles of equality between men and women.”

SETE president Ariel Weil said the situation could not be defended. “It is clearly not an acceptable practice,” he said, restating “the Eiffel Tower’s commitment to republican values and to the equality of men and women.”

BAPS responds

BAPS said its visit had been planned with the Eiffel Tower’s own team, timed at the start of normal opening hours to avoid disturbing other visitors. In a statement on X, the group apologised “for any pain or inconvenience caused,” and said it holds to “the universal values of mutual respect and service.”

BAPS describes itself as a Hindu spiritual and volunteer group with temples in various cities, including London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sydney, among others. It opened its first major temple in France, in a Paris suburb, on Sunday.

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Political reaction

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said an investigation would be launched into what happened. “I am taking note of the anger expressed by the employees of the Eiffel Tower, and I want to tell them that their discontent is legitimate,” he wrote on X, adding that equality between men and women “must be applied everywhere, for everyone.”

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The reaction spread beyond city hall. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said: “In France, we will never accept that the presence of women be ‘limited’.” Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who plans to run for President next year, said: “No culture, no belief, no worship, nothing nor anyone can come to dictate to women their place.”

Yael Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly, added her own warning. “I refuse to allow women to be compelled to step aside in order to meet the demands of foreign visitors,” she said.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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