‘Humiliated’: Eiffel Tower closes after union claims women staff ‘sidelined’ during Hindu group’s visit

The Eiffel Tower closed its doors on Monday after staff walked out in protest, saying female workers had been moved out of the way during the visit of a Hindu religious delegation, the BBC reported, citing workers and management.

Around 100 people linked to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) group visited the Paris landmark on Saturday. Staff union representative Diane Davoine said women were told to move as the group arrived.

“During the visit of this delegation, women were asked to leave their places of work in order to place men there,” she told news agency Reuters reported. She said the incident left the staff humiliated, which is why they were staging the strike.

“That absolutely does not go down well with the employees, with women obviously, who are all humiliated by what happened, by the way some were treated,” Davoine said.

She added that anger built up over the weekend before staff called a meeting on Monday morning. “Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again.”

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Operator admits the request was accepted

Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE), the company that runs the tower, confirmed to AFP that the delegation had asked for the visit to be arranged to limit “interactions with women.” The firm said the request “should not have been accepted,” adding that it did not match “SETE’s values, nor with the principles of equality between men and women.”

SETE president Ariel Weil said the situation could not be defended. “It is clearly not an acceptable practice,” he said, restating “the Eiffel Tower’s commitment to republican values and to the equality of men and women.”

BAPS responds

BAPS said its visit had been planned with the Eiffel Tower’s own team, timed at the start of normal opening hours to avoid disturbing other visitors. In a statement on X, the group apologised “for any pain or inconvenience caused,” and said it holds to “the universal values of mutual respect and service.”

Nous comprenons les préoccupations exprimées et les prenons très au sérieux.



Compte tenu de la taille de notre délégation, la visite a été organisée en coordination avec les équipes de la tour Eiffel, au début des horaires habituels d’ouverture, afin de limiter autant que… pic.twitter.com/gyiwzmh6Jv — BAPS Mandir Swaminarayan Hindou de Paris (@BAPSParis) September 7, 2026

BAPS describes itself as a Hindu spiritual and volunteer group with temples in various cities, including London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sydney, among others. It opened its first major temple in France, in a Paris suburb, on Sunday.

Political reaction

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said an investigation would be launched into what happened. “I am taking note of the anger expressed by the employees of the Eiffel Tower, and I want to tell them that their discontent is legitimate,” he wrote on X, adding that equality between men and women “must be applied everywhere, for everyone.”

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The reaction spread beyond city hall. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said: “In France, we will never accept that the presence of women be ‘limited’.” Former Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who plans to run for President next year, said: “No culture, no belief, no worship, nothing nor anyone can come to dictate to women their place.”

Yael Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly, added her own warning. “I refuse to allow women to be compelled to step aside in order to meet the demands of foreign visitors,” she said.