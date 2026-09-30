Eiffel Tower chief to step down after BAPS Hindu delegation row in Paris

Eiffel Tower chief Patrick Branco Ruivo will leave his post after an internal probe found operational flaws linked to a controversial visit. (Photo/BAPS)

The chief of the company operating the Eiffel Tower will step down at the end of 2026 following controversy over the removal of women staff during a Hindu religious group’s visit, news agency AFP reported.

Patrick Branco Ruivo, director general of the Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel (SETE) since 2018, will leave his post after an investigation into the September 5 visit by a delegation from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS). SETE said the probe found “operational flaws and shortcomings” that resulted in the “unacceptable” exclusion of female staff.

The findings come after the incident triggered a staff protest and a one-day closure of the Eiffel Tower on September 7.