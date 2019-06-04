Toggle Menu
Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Gulf countries celebrate Eid todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/eid-ul-fitr-2019-gulf-countries-celebrate-eid-today-5764019/

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Gulf countries celebrate Eid today

The central Asian region which includes Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan will also be celebrating Eid-al-Fitr today.

eid al fitr, eid al fitr 2019, eid ul fitr, eid ul fitr 2019, eid ul fitr 2019 date, eid ul fitr mubarak, happy eid ul fitr, happy eid ul fitr 2019, happy eid ul fitr images, eid 2019 date, eid 2019 date in india, eid mubarak, eid mubarak image, eid mubarak wishes, eid mubarak quotes, eid mubarak in saudi arabia, eid ul fitr 2019 date in Iraq, eid ul fitr 2019 date in Saudi Arabia, eid ul fitr 2019 date in United Arab Emirates, eid ul fitr 2019 date in Oman, eid ul fitr 2019 date in Qatar
Afghan men attend Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP)

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations began in the UAE and Saudi Arabia today after the Shawwaal crescent moon was sighted late on Monday evening, Khaleej Times reported. Eid al-Fitr prayer marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramzan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai, wished all the people of UAE and Arab world a peaceful and blessed Eid on Twitter.

The central Asian region which includes Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan will also be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today.

Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan and Australia announced that Tuesday will be the last day of Ramzan and that Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Wednesday.

The date of Eid ul-Fitr typically varies from country to country, depending on whether the moon has been spotted. The lunar cycle is used to calculate the Islamic Hijri era and this year’s Ramadan was observed at a different time across India, as the moon was not visible in some parts of India. As has been the case many times in the past, Eid is celebrated on separate days across the country.

Muslims in India, except in Kerala and Udupi and Dakshin Kannada districts of Karnataka, will celebrate Eid or Eid ul-Fitr on June 5 if the moon is sighted on June 4.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 US Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding
2 Melting glaciers create new market for Alaska tour operators
3 Top Australian university hacked, 19 years of students’ data accessed