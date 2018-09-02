Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
Egypt’s president ratifies law to monitor social media

By: AP | Cairo | Published: September 2, 2018 10:32:48 am
Egypt, Egypt president, Egypt sociual media, fake news, egypt social media law, egypt cybercrime law, world news, indian express, latest news The law places social media accounts with over 5,000 followers under the supervision of the top media authority, which can block them if found to be disseminating false news. (Source: Reuters)

Egypt’s presidency has ratified a controversial legislation imposing regulations on social media that is says aims to crack down on fake news.

The law, published in the country’s official gazette on Saturday, places social media accounts with over 5,000 followers under the supervision of the top media authority, which can block them if found to be disseminating false news.

In August, the president ratified an anti-cybercrime law empowering authorities to order the blocking of websites that publish content considered a threat to national security.

Amnesty International criticized both legislations in a July statement saying they “give the state near-total control over print, online and broadcast media.”

Egypt has regularly jailed journalists as part of a crackdown on dissent since the 2013 military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president.

