Egypt’s armed forces foil attack, guns down 14 terrorists, 8 army personnel also killed

The Egyptian army on Saturday said it has foiled a major terror attack in the restive central Sinai by shooting dead 14 terrorists who attempted to break into camps of the armed forces and killed eight Army personnel.

Egypt’s Sinai has witnessed many terrorists attacks since the January 2011 revolution. Eight army personnel were also killed while 15 others were injured during the attack, the armed forces said in a statement.

The attacks, mainly targeting police and military, increased after ouster of Islamist ex-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 by military following massive protests against his rule. Hundreds of police and army personnel were killed since then. The military has launched security campaigns in the North Sinai area, in which some terrorists are based.

The security forces have arrested suspects and demolished houses that belong to terrorists, including those facilitating tunnels leading to the Gaza Strip.

