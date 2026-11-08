Train collision in Egypt’s Giza province kills 4 and injures 88, health ministry says

The state railway authority said ​a ​train travelling ⁠from Giza to Fayoum hit the back ‌of another heading from Cairo to Aswan, derailing several carriages.

By: Reuters
1 min readNov 8, 2026 08:58 PM IST
People gather at the site where a passenger train derailed in Al-Ayyat, Giza, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, (AP/PTI)(AP11_08_2026_000197B)People gather at the site where a passenger train derailed in Al-Ayyat, Giza, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, (AP Photo)
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Two passenger trains collided some 76 km (47 miles) south of Cairo on Sunday, killing at least four people and ⁠injuring ​88, Egypt’s health ministry said.

The state railway authority said ​a ​train travelling ⁠from Giza to Fayoum hit the back ‌of another heading from Cairo to Aswan, derailing several carriages.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered a swift ⁠investigation and ⁠said anyone found negligent should be ⁠held ‌accountable, according to ​a separate ‌statement.

Emergency crews were clearing the wreckage ‌to restore services ​on ​the ​Cairo-Upper Egypt line, the railway ​authority said, without giving ⁠any indication of how long this ‌would ⁠take.

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