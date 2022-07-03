scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Egypt shuts down Red Sea beaches after tourist killed in shark attack

Source added that there were attempts to resuscitate her, but the woman died due to circulatory failure

By: Reuters | Cairo |
Updated: July 3, 2022 6:34:22 pm
A 68-year-old Austrian woman was killed in a shark attack (Representational)

Egypt’s Red Sea Governorate issued an order to shut down several Red Sea beaches on Friday after a 68-year-old Austrian woman was killed in a shark attack earlier that day, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, according to two security sources.

The victim was transferred to a local private hospital right after the attack, a source at the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate told Reuters. He added that there were attempts to resuscitate her, but she died due to circulatory failure, which is a sudden drop in blood pressure resulting from her injuries and blood loss.

A security source also added that the woman had been living in Egypt over the past five years with her Egyptian husband.

