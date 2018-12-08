Egypt probes Danish couple after video shows them posing nude on pyramid

Egyptian authorities are probing a Danish couple after a video and a photo surfaced showing them climbing to the summit of the Great Khufu Pyramid of Giza and posing naked, the media reported on Saturday.

The three-minute video recorded at night, which has stirred outrage and controversy among Egyptians on social media, shows parts of the climb as a man and a woman scale what appears to be the Great Pyramid of Giza with the skyline of Cairo in the background, CNN reported.

When they reach the top, the video shows the woman taking off her shirt and finishes with a still image showing them in a naked embrace.

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani referred the case to the prosecutor general for investigation.

“In regard of what was circulated and published yesterday evening for a short video film depicting two foreigners climbing the pyramid at night, and then put a picture of them violating public morality, and to find out the truth and take the necessary action, Minister of Antiquities, D. Khaled al-Anani, decided to immediately refer the case of the incident and the film to the Attorney General to investigate the matter,” the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities said in a statement on Friday.

According to Egypt’s Ahram Online, the video was uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday by self-described Danish photographer Andreas Hvid, who posts images on social media of different sites from high vantage points around the world, sometimes depicting nudity.

Climbing pyramids is punishable by law in Egypt.