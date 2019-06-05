Egypt: Militant attack during Eid prayers kills 10 policemen

At least 10 policemen were killed in an attack by Islamic militants at a checkpoint in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, Egyptian security officials said.

According to the officials, the attack took place as Muslims in the city of El-Arish were holding prayers marking the holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr, which follows the month of Ramadan, on Wednesday morning.

The attack killed two officers and eight conscripts.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack immediately.

The officials said that the militants attacked the checkpoint, seized an armored vehicle to make their getaway but a warplane chased them in the desert, killing at least five.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

For years, Egypt has been battling with an Islamic State affiliate based in northern Sinai.