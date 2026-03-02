Knife attack in UK’s Edinburg leaves two injured, emergency response deployed

Two people were injured after an alleged knife attack in United Kingdom’s Edinburg on Monday, said Scotland police. A man was spotted in a residential area carrying bladed weapons on Monday morning, and attacked civilians in the vicinity.

On Monday, an emergency response was issued from 9.00 am between the areas of Sighthill and Wester Hailes, after reports of the alleged stabbing.

Local resident William Ramsay reported that the accused man entered his building and was on the stairwells with deadly weapons. He told the Press Association that the man had allegedly shattered a local shop and stabbed two people.

For nearly two hours, police forces and dogs were reported in the area, as per the BBC report.