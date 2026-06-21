Man charged over ‘anti-Muslim’ attacks in Edinburgh; 5 injured

Man charged after suspected anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh. (File Photo)

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of attacks in Edinburgh on Friday evening that left five men injured, three of whom needed hospital treatment, Sky News reported. None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland received multiple calls on Friday evening about a string of incidents across the city involving threats, robbery, and vandalism. Footage circulating on social media showed a man holding a knife, and separately showed a topless man being restrained by police while shouting that he was “protecting the country”, according to Sky News. The charged man is due to appear in court.