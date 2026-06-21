Man charged over ‘anti-Muslim’ attacks in Edinburgh; 5 injured

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of attacks in Edinburgh on Friday evening that left five men injured, three of whom needed hospital treatment, Sky News reported. None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.
Police Scotland received multiple calls on Friday evening about a string of incidents across the city involving threats, robbery, and vandalism. Footage circulating on social media showed a man holding a knife, and separately showed a topless man being restrained by police while shouting that he was “protecting the country”, according to Sky News. The charged man is due to appear in court.
Shirtless man goes BERSERK in Edinburgh— RT (@RT_com) June 20, 2026
ATTACKS Muslims on busy street
‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’
‘APPALLING’ — UK PMhttps://t.co/imkBNA1ssG pic.twitter.com/YAQbQ2BGj8
The Muslim Engagement and Development organisation said several of those hurt were Muslim. The Scottish Association of Mosques said two of the injured were attacked after leaving prayers at their local mosque, per Sky News.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the attacks appeared to have been driven by anti-Muslim hatred and said his thoughts were with the injured, while thanking police and emergency responders for their response. He added that no one should face violence on Britain’s streets.
EDINBURGH MAN ATTACKS MUSLIMS in the street— RT (@RT_com) June 20, 2026
Scotland launches full COUNTER TERROR PROBE
36-year-old: ‘Protecting country… muslim bastards raping our daughters’ pic.twitter.com/LwDt9YnR5h
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who spoke before Starmer, said she was horrified by the attacks and that the suspect appeared motivated by anti-Muslim hatred, adding that such hatred has no place in the country.