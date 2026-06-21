Man charged over ‘anti-Muslim’ attacks in Edinburgh; 5 injured

A man has been charged following a series of suspected anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh which left five men injured.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 21, 2026 12:06 PM IST First published on: Jun 21, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Edinburg attackMan charged after suspected anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh. (File Photo)

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of attacks in Edinburgh on Friday evening that left five men injured, three of whom needed hospital treatment, Sky News reported. None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland received multiple calls on Friday evening about a string of incidents across the city involving threats, robbery, and vandalism. Footage circulating on social media showed a man holding a knife, and separately showed a topless man being restrained by police while shouting that he was “protecting the country”, according to Sky News. The charged man is due to appear in court.

Who were the victims?

The Muslim Engagement and Development organisation said several of those hurt were Muslim. The Scottish Association of Mosques said two of the injured were attacked after leaving prayers at their local mosque, per Sky News.

What has the UK government said?

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the attacks appeared to have been driven by anti-Muslim hatred and said his thoughts were with the injured, while thanking police and emergency responders for their response. He added that no one should face violence on Britain’s streets.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who spoke before Starmer, said she was horrified by the attacks and that the suspect appeared motivated by anti-Muslim hatred, adding that such hatred has no place in the country.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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