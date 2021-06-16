scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Latest news

Ecuador authorizes use of China’s CanSino vaccine against COVID-19

President Guillermo Lasso last week announced the purchase of six million doses of the CanSino shot.

By: Reuters | Quito |
June 16, 2021 8:52:27 am
COronavirus cure, Human trials, Oxford COVID vaccine, Department of Biotechnology, Indian express newsEcuador expects to receive another 814,000 vaccines this week as part of deals already negotiated with laboratories. (Representational)

Ecuador said on Tuesday it has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc, part of President Guillermo Lasso’s effort to accelerate the Andean nation’s vaccination plan.

Lasso, a former banker who took office on May 24, last week announced the purchase of six million doses of the CanSino shot. He hopes to vaccinate nine million people in the first 100 days of his government.

Also Read |Mexico approves China’s CanSino and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

“(CanSino) has been qualified as eligible for the immunization of the population,” wrote health regulatory agency Arcsa in a statement.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The government is also negotiating the purchase of 18 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, and is asking pharmaceutical companies to speed up the delivery of doses they had previously agreed to provide.

Ecuador, which has a population of 17.5 million, has registered some 21,000 confirmed and probable deaths from the disease and almost 440,000 infections. Since Lasso took office, Ecuador has vaccinated more than a million people, according to the health ministry.

Ecuador expects to receive another 814,000 vaccines this week as part of deals already negotiated with laboratories.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement