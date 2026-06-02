Global race on for vaccine development to tackle rare Ebola species

The Kenyan government approved the US plan to set up an Ebola quarantine facility in the country last week. President William Ruto said it was part of a long-running partnership with Washington.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 03:22 PM IST
This undated colorized transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an Ebola virus virion. (AP)This undated colorized transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an Ebola virus virion. (AP)
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New vaccines are currently under development to tackle the Bundibugyo virus, a rare species of Ebola that is behind the latest outbreak.

One of the vaccines is being developed by the International Aids Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), while the University of Oxford and Moderna are also researching two others. There is already a vaccine for the most common Zaire species, which IAVI is attempting to modify to fight Bundibugyo.

Last week, Russia’s Health Minister, Mikhail Murashko, announced that Russian scientists have developed a vaccine against a new strain of Ebola that may also offer protection against Bundibugyo.

Also Read | Ebola vaccine ready for trial in 3 months, say Oxford researchers, Serum Institute of India to roll it out

Ebola outbreak

The outbreak of Ebola, which began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has spread to neighbouring Uganda, infecting at least 130 people in total, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Uganda recorded nine confirmed cases, including one death, while DRC reported 17 confirmed deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 906 suspected cases as of May 29.

According to a map shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the DRC, Ebola cases have been recorded provinces sharing land borders with Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda and Burundi. The cases in Uganda were recorded in the capital city of Kampala.

Two people killed in Kenya protest against US quarantine site plan

Two people were killed in central Kenya on Monday ⁠during ​a protest against a United ​States proposal to ⁠set up an ‌Ebola quarantine facility at a military base in the country, news agency Reuters reported, quoting protest ⁠organiser ⁠Patrick Wahome and ⁠a security ‌source.

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This comes after Kenyan President William Ruto defended the plan to host the quarantine centre for US citizens at Laikipia Air Base in central Kenya. The government approved the plan last week. Ruto said it was part of a long-running partnership with Washington.

However, residents and ​local leaders in Nanyuki, near the base, held a protest, questioning why Kenya should host the facility for US citizens, adding that they feared it could expose the community.

A protester raises a Kenyan flag near a burning barricade during a demonstration against the proposed Ebola quarantine center. (AP Photo) A protester raises a Kenyan flag near a burning barricade during a demonstration against the proposed Ebola quarantine center. (AP Photo)

The President said Kenya had prepared similar facilities in 23 counties, adding that the new one would serve Kenyans ‌and foreign partners, including Americans, if needed.

“The facility that is at Laikipia Air Base is not a ‌facility different from all the other facilities that we have across Kenya,” Ruto said on Monday.

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So far, no Ebola cases have been detected ​in Kenya, and President Ruto said the country by tightening screening at land and air borders, vetting about 3,000 people daily.

Reuters reported that a US military C-130 transport plane flew into ⁠Nanyuki, citing data from Flightradar24.

Also Read | Hezbollah has agreed to ‘mutual cessation of attacks’ with Israel, says Lebanon

US national tests positive for Ebola

On May 17, a US national who was exposed to the virus while caring for patients in the DRC tested positive for Ebola. Infected by the Bundibugyo virus, the patient was transported to Germany for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

Before the report, WHO declared the Ebola outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”

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While no cases have been confirmed in the United States, the CDC said authorities have enhanced “public health screening and traveler monitoring for individuals arriving from the DRC, Uganda, and South Sudan.”

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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