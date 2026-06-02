Global race on for vaccine development to tackle rare Ebola species

This undated colorized transmission electron micrograph file image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an Ebola virus virion. (AP)

New vaccines are currently under development to tackle the Bundibugyo virus, a rare species of Ebola that is behind the latest outbreak.

One of the vaccines is being developed by the International Aids Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), while the University of Oxford and Moderna are also researching two others. There is already a vaccine for the most common Zaire species, which IAVI is attempting to modify to fight Bundibugyo.

Last week, Russia’s Health Minister, Mikhail Murashko, announced that Russian scientists have developed a vaccine against a new strain of Ebola that may also offer protection against Bundibugyo.

Ebola outbreak

The outbreak of Ebola, which began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has spread to neighbouring Uganda, infecting at least 130 people in total, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Uganda recorded nine confirmed cases, including one death, while DRC reported 17 confirmed deaths.