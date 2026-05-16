Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo claims 80 lives

A health worker sprays disinfectant on his colleague after working at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, eastern Congo. (AP Photo)

Africa’s top public health agency has confirmed a fresh Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), health officials warning of a high risk of cross-border transmission as suspected cases emerge near Uganda and South Sudan.

According to news agency Reuters, laboratory tests conducted at the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB) in Kinshasa confirmed Ebola infections in several samples collected from the affected areas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it first received alerts about suspected Ebola cases on May 5 and dispatched emergency teams to Ituri province. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said initial field samples tested negative, but further testing in Kinshasa confirmed positive Ebola cases on Thursday.