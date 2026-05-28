Rising Ebola cases bring back travel bans and screenings as worry mounts across DRC, Uganda

Workers offload medical and emergency supplies donated by European Union to support frontline workers in fighting Ebola upon arrival at the national airport in Bunia, Congo. Thursday, May 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

Many governments across the globe are stepping up screening processes and restrictions on travel to mitigate the spread of the Ebola outbreak that was declared a health emergency in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on May 17, reported Reuters.

India

India has launched screening and surveillance at airports and other entry points. It has also advised its citizens to avoid making trips to the affected countries.

Recently, a woman landed in Bengaluru airport from Uganda and showed symptoms similar to an Ebola infection, and was quarantined on an immediate basis. Her tests turned out to be negative.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviews preparedness and surveillance measures for Ebola disease in view of the recent outbreak in parts of Africa, in New Delhi on Monday. (@JPNadda X/ANI Photo) Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviews preparedness and surveillance measures for Ebola disease in view of the recent outbreak in parts of Africa, in New Delhi on Monday. (@JPNadda X/ANI Photo)

The North Americas

US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States (US) has banned non-citizens who have visited the DRC, South Sudan, and Uganda from entering the country. On Friday, they also banned the entry of green-card holders who have been in the nation for the last 21 days. Screenings, tests, temperature checks, and verification of travel history have also been mandated at airports for US passport holders who are returning from these countries.