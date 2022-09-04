scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

East China suspends ferries, classes as typhoon approaches

Cities brace for the arrival of Typhoon Hinnamnor

A tree is broken by strong winds as the typhoon hits Japan (AP photo)

Cities in eastern China have suspended ferry services and suspended classes as they brace for the arrival of Typhoon Hinnamnor, a strong storm that is expected to also affect neighbouring Taiwan, Japan and Korea.

Shanghai on Sunday suspended ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas.

The eastern business hub of Wenzhou also ordered all classes suspended on Monday.

Pedestrians hold a tree to protect themselves from strong winds as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits Japan (AP photo)

Typhoon Hinnamnor is the strongest global storm of 2022, and is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...
Read |China top legislator to visit Russia, attend Eastern Economic Forum

Evacuations and flight cancellations have been ordered in Japan’s Okinawa. The storm is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean peninsula, bringing the possibility of flooding.

The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 175 km (109 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Also Read |Dance of Light, one of the world’s most twisted towers, unveils in China

China’s National Meteorological Center issued a yellow typhoon warning at 10 am Sunday, and warned of heavy rains in northeastern Zhejiang, Shanghai and self-governing Taiwan.

Advertisement

Ships were told to return to port to take shelter from the wind, and the centre also urged people against large gatherings both indoors and outdoors.

In Taiwan, over 600 residents in New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu counties were evacuated to nearby shelters on Saturday amid the heavy rain and strong winds, according to the island’s Central News Agency.

Other Reads |Chinese loan apps probe: ED raids Paytm, Razorpay, Cashfree premises

The typhoon caused a landslide in Taiwan’s Miaoli county, and blew over some 100 roadside trees.

Advertisement

About 40 flights and more than 100 ferry services across Taiwan were also cancelled Saturday, according to the city’s Ministry of Transport and Communication.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 04:10:18 pm
Next Story

Liger debacle: Amid reports of Vijay Deverakonda returning his fee and JGM being shelved, producer Charmme Kaur says ‘live and let live’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement