Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Myanmar-India border region: EMSC

The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles) and was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in north eastern India, EMSC added.

By: Reuters |
Updated: November 26, 2021 6:06:21 am
Myanmar India border earthquake todayThe earthquake was struck around 5:15 pm today.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

