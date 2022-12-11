scorecardresearch
Earthquake hits Mexico City, no immediate reports of damage

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 quake struck 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) west-northwest of El Ticui in the state of Guerrero at a depth of 19.8 kilometers (12.3 miles).

The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 6 on the Ritcher scale. (Representational/File)

An earthquake hit southwestern Mexico on Sunday causing tremors through parts of the capital, according to residents, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter a flyover of the city had not yielded reports of damage.

