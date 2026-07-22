Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits western Nepal

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Bajura and Darchula districts.

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit western Nepal on Wednesday early in the morning, news agency PTI reported.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC), the quake hit at 4.40 am (local time), and its epicentre was located around Kotdewal of Bajhang district in Sudurpaschim Province, about 900 km west of Kathmandu.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Bajura and Darchula districts.