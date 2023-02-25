scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

earthquakeThe quake hit off the Nemuro peninsula at a depth of 61 kilometres. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit off the eastern part of Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Saturday, authorities said, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit off the Nemuro peninsula at a depth of 61 kilometres (38 miles), according to the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

In two municipalities in Hokkaido, the quake registered as a “lower 5” on Japan’s 7-point intensity scale, which measures ground motion.

Also Read
US concerned that Chinese loans in Pakistan, Sri Lanka may be used for 'c...
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he plans to meet China's Xi
European Union approves 10th package of Russia sanctions on anniversary o...

That is usually a level where items fall out of shelves and unsecured furniture may move, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 21:12 IST
Next Story

Telangana: Medico found dead in hostel room, suicide suspected

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close