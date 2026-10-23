Magnitude 7 earthquake in Tibet kills at least 16 people

A magnitude 7 earthquake hit China’s Tibet region on Thursday evening, killing at least 16 people, injuring 46 and collapsing hundreds of homes in the northern regional city of Nagqu, official media said.

Search and rescue efforts continued following the collapse of at least 339 homes and 20 livestock sheds, the Nagqu media office said, citing city government officials. Among the injured, 11 people were in serious condition and the other 35 sustained minor injuries, the media office said.

More than 1,600 people from the local county were deployed for rescue efforts. Supplies including 1,000 prefabricated housing units, around 3,000 tents and folding beds, as well as flashlights and winter clothing arrived in the region.