Earth Day 2019 Live Updates: This year’s theme is ‘protect our species’

On the occasion of Earth Day 2019, several events and campaigns are being held worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This is a day which is meant to emphasise the need to protect the planet and preserve its environment.

Google Doodle Monday celebrated Earth Day 2019. On the occasion, it took people across the planet to take a look at some awe-inspiring organisms which inhabit it. The interactive slideshow that Google has put up explores a total of six such organisms along with their “earthly superlative” — its unique quality.

According to Earth Day Network, this year’s Earth Day is dedicated to protecting species and raising awareness about the accelerating rate of extinction. Earth Day was first celebrated in the US in the 1970s, and went global by the 1990s — it is now celebrated in at least 192 countries. The idea of commemorating such a day was propounded by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin. Nelson, who had been a witness to the devastation caused by an enormous oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, felt the urgency of the matter.