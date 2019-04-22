Earth Day 2019 Live Updates: This year’s theme is ‘protect our species’
Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: First celebrated in the United States in 1970, the idea of commemorating such a day was propounded by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin.
On the occasion of Earth Day 2019, several events and campaigns are being held worldwide to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This is a day which is meant to emphasise the need to protect the planet and preserve its environment.
Google Doodle Monday celebrated Earth Day 2019. On the occasion, it took people across the planet to take a look at some awe-inspiring organisms which inhabit it. The interactive slideshow that Google has put up explores a total of six such organisms along with their “earthly superlative” — its unique quality.
According to Earth Day Network, this year’s Earth Day is dedicated to protecting species and raising awareness about the accelerating rate of extinction. Earth Day was first celebrated in the US in the 1970s, and went global by the 1990s — it is now celebrated in at least 192 countries. The idea of commemorating such a day was propounded by Gaylord Nelson, a US senator from Wisconsin. Nelson, who had been a witness to the devastation caused by an enormous oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, felt the urgency of the matter.
Live Blog
Earth Day 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Latest news and updates from across the world.
As we celebrate Earth Day today, there is a pressing need to realise that climate change is as real as it gets, and it comes in various manifestation with havoc effects like food insecurity, rise in sea level and extreme weather conditions.
According to the United Nations, International Mother Earth Day is celebrated to remind each of us that the Earth and its ecosystems provide us with life and sustenance. This Day also recognizes a collective responsibility, as called for in the 1992 Rio Declaration, to promote harmony with nature and the Earth to achieve a just balance among the economic, social and environmental needs of present and future generations of humanity.
Earth Day was first celebrated in the 1970s by the US. On April 22, 1970, around 20 million Americans took to the streets to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment in massive coast-to-coast rallies. Thousands of colleges and universities organized protests against the deterioration of the environment.
It spread to the rest of the world by 1990s, and is now celebrated in at least 192 countries.
Celebrate Earth Day with NASA