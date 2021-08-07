scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Eager to continue partnership with India in fight against Covid: US

Legal and regulatory issues to be worked out while delivering vaccine country to country, Jen Psaki says.

By: PTI | Washington |
August 7, 2021 10:10:00 am
White House press secretary Jen Psaki. (AP Photo/File)

The Biden Administration is eager to continue the partnership with India in the fight against coronavirus and provide assistance in the form of vaccines, the White House said.

The delay in providing vaccines to India from the United States is not because of Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters here.

“I would say first that we have seen in some places that there are legal or regulatory issues that need to be worked out country by country as we are delivering vaccines,” she said in response to a question.

“The holdup is not on this end but we are eager to get vaccines and continue assistance to the people of India and want to continue to be a part of the arsenal of solving the pandemic,” Psaki said.

Also Read |India to receive share from 80 million US vaccines through COVAX: US State Dept official

“We are eager to continue to be partners with them, to continue to provide assistance, including in the form of vaccines,” she said.

