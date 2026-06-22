E-passport contract probe puts Nepal government under scrutiny

A meeting convened by Nepal’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last week with senior officials from the country’s anti-corruption body and foreign ministry has sparked a fresh political and diplomatic controversy amid an ongoing investigation into the procurement of electronic passports.

The unusual episode unfolded on June 15, when Chief Commissioner Prem Rai of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) and Foreign Secretary Amrit Rai appeared at the PMO following a verbal summons, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The discussions reportedly centred on the award of contracts for printing and supplying more than six million electronic passports.