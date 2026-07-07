How to renounce your OCI registration online, documents, fees and timeline

Any OCI cardholder looking to renounce their citizenship, can easily do so through the online application process. (AI-generated image)

The Centre’s newly launched e-OCI system has digitised several Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services, including the process for voluntarily renouncing OCI registration. The move, introduced under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, aims to reduce paperwork and allow applicants to complete most of the process online.

It is important to note that renouncing an OCI card is not the same as giving up Indian citizenship. OCI cardholders are foreign nationals who enjoy certain lifelong visa and residency benefits in India. Renouncing OCI registration means surrendering those OCI privileges—it does not amount to renouncing Indian citizenship.

Here is everything you need to know about the process.