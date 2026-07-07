How to renounce your OCI registration online, documents, fees and timeline

The Centre’s newly launched e-OCI system has digitised several Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services, including the process for voluntarily renouncing OCI registration. The move, introduced under the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, aims to reduce paperwork and allow applicants to complete most of the process online.
It is important to note that renouncing an OCI card is not the same as giving up Indian citizenship. OCI cardholders are foreign nationals who enjoy certain lifelong visa and residency benefits in India. Renouncing OCI registration means surrendering those OCI privileges—it does not amount to renouncing Indian citizenship.
Here is everything you need to know about the process.
How to renounce OCI registration
Visit the official OCI portal and select OCI Miscellaneous Services.
Choose Declaration of Renunciation and begin the online application.
Enter the required personal details. If applicable, provide details of your spouse and minor children.
Upload the required documents and submit the online application.
Once submitted, download and print the generated declaration form.
Submit the signed declaration along with the original OCI booklet, the passport on which the OCI card was issued, your current passport and supporting documents to the Indian Mission/Post or the authorised outsourcing service provider applicable in your country of residence, after booking an appointment where required.
The original passports are returned after verification.
Documents generally required
Applicants are generally required to submit:
Original OCI booklet.
Current foreign passport.
Passport on which the OCI card was originally issued (if different).
Signed declaration form.
Supporting documents as prescribed by the concerned Indian Mission/Post or authorised service provider.
Document requirements may vary depending on the country where the application is submitted. Applicants should check the instructions issued by the relevant Indian Mission or Post.
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World · India · OCI
How to renounce your OCI registration
Giving up Overseas Citizenship of India is a formal, largely online process — here's the path from application to cancellation.
Steps and timelines are indicative; the process, forms and processing times can change — confirm the current procedure on the official OCI portal (ociservices.gov.in) or with your Indian Mission before applying.
Sources: OCI Services portal (ociservices.gov.in) · Ministry of Home Affairs / Indian Missions.
Renunciation of Indian Citizenship under Section 8 of the Citizenship Act, 1955
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
If I renounce my Indian citizenship, what will happen to the citizenship of my minor children who are Indians?
Where a person ceases to be a citizen of India on renunciation of citizenship under section 8(1), every minor child of that person shall thereupon cease to be a citizen of India. However, such child may, within one year after attaining full age, can make a declaration in the prescribed form and manner that he wishes to resume Indian citizenship. 2. Where and when should I submit the hard copy of application? Ans: The choice of place of submission is based on the present address to be selected/filled at the time of filing the online application. Hard copy of the application shall be submitted at the selected Indian Mission/Post OR at DM/DC’s office (as the case may be) within 3 months from the date of submission of online renunciation application.
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How much is the fee?
Applicants must pay the fee prescribed under the Citizenship Rules, 2009, along with any applicable service charges levied by the authorised outsourcing agency, where applicable. The amount may vary depending on the country of application.
What if I face technical issues?
Applicants facing problems while submitting the online application can contact:
dirc-mha@gov.in for policy or rules-related queries
support.ctznoci@mha.gov.in for technical issues with the online portal
Applicants can also contact the concerned Indian Mission/Post for updates on their application status.
Can I edit my application after submission?
No.
Once an application has been submitted, it cannot be edited. Applicants who submit incorrect information must file a fresh application.
Do I need to submit documents physically?
Yes.
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Although the application begins online, applicants must submit the signed declaration and original documents to the designated Indian Mission/Post or authorised service provider. The hard copy should be submitted within three months of completing the online application.
How long does the process take?
The government says the process generally takes about 60 days from the date the signed hard copy is uploaded by the concerned Indian Mission after document verification.
I am an Indian citizen, but I have not acquired/am not planning to acquire any foreign citizenship; can I renounce Indian Citizenship?
Yes, but you will become stateless, which is not desirable.
What happens after renunciation?
Once OCI registration is renounced, the applicant must surrender the OCI booklet and cease to enjoy the benefits available to OCI cardholders, including the lifelong visa facility associated with OCI status.
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The government expects the e-OCI platform to simplify these procedures by moving most services online while reducing paperwork for the more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders worldwide.
(With inputs from the Ministry of External Affairs)
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