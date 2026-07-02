e-OCI card: How to apply online, eligibility, documents explained

e-OCI card enables eligible overseas Indians to complete the OCI application process online. Check eligibility, required documents, application steps, and key details.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 09:07 PM IST
e-ociThe Electronic Overseas Citizen of India card is a new digital version of the OCI, Overseas Citizen of India card, which was introduced in August 2005, that allows applicants to complete the entire application process online. (Ai generated image)
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The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) platform allows eligible overseas Indians to complete the entire OCI application process online. Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility, required documents, the application process and FAQs.

Now, applicants can do everything online, from filling out their application and uploading documents to downloading the e-OCI card once it is approved. New online systems will make things easier, cut down on paperwork, and improve services for citizens. 

What is e-OCI Card?

The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India card is a new digital version of the OCI, Overseas Citizen of India card, which was introduced in August 2005, that allows applicants to complete the entire application process online.

For the government, the e-OCI system simplifies and streamlines online processing. It reduces paperwork and costs, improves data management, and integrates well with digital immigration systems for real-time checks at airports. This ensures better identity verification, increases security, and reduces the chance of fraud. Also, it will benefit more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders worldwide.

How to apply 

  1. The application process is designed for efficiency.
  2. Visit the official portal at OCIservices.gov.in.
  3. Provide personal information.
  4. Upload your most recent passport.
  5. Submit high-resolution biometric photographs:
  6. Photos should feature a neutral expression.
  7. Background must be light.
  8. Complete electronic signature declarations.
  9. Pay the fees online.
  10. Receive an acknowledgement number to track your application status in real-time.
  11. A visit to a VFS Global Centre is required only for specific document verification.
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World · India · OCI
The e-OCI card: how to apply, who's eligible, what you'll need
A complete guide to the Overseas Citizen of India application — now largely online.
The process, in 6 steps
1
Visit the OCI portal
Start on the official portal, OCIservices.gov.in.
2
Fill the application form
Complete the online OCI application (Form XXVIII).
3
Upload passport & documents
Scan and upload your passport and the required supporting documents.
4
Upload biometric photo
Add a photograph that meets the portal's specifications.
5
Pay the fee online & e-sign
Pay the application fee and electronically sign your form.
6
Download your e-OCI
Once approved, download the e-OCI document digitally.
In-person step, only if needed: visit a VFS Global centre only when additional verification is required.
Generally eligible
Former Indian citizens
People who were once citizens of India.
Descendants of Indian citizens
Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Indian citizens or former citizens.
Spouses of eligible persons Conditions apply
Spouses of Indian citizens or OCI cardholders, subject to OCI rules.
Not everyone qualifies. Eligibility depends on origin and relationship, and certain exclusions apply. Always check the official OCI guidelines before applying.
Documents checklist
Valid passport
Your current passport, valid for the required period.
Proof of Indian origin
Evidence such as a former Indian passport or ancestral records.
Birth / relationship certificate If applicable
To establish descent when claiming through a parent or grandparent.
Marriage certificate For spouses
Required for spouse-based applications.
Address proof
A document confirming your current residential address.
Biometric photograph
A photo meeting the portal's specifications.
Additional documents If applicable
Renunciation, naturalisation or name-change papers, where relevant.
A simplified guide; forms, fees, eligibility and document requirements are set by the official rules and can change — confirm on the official OCI portal (ociservices.gov.in) before applying.
Sources: OCI Services portal (ociservices.gov.in) · Ministry of Home Affairs · VFS Global.
Express InfoGenIE
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Eligibility criteria

The application process is simple and designed to save time.

  • Applicants need to visit the official website: OCIservices.gov.in and fill out Form XXVIII.
  • They must enter their personal information.
  • A copy of the latest passport needs to be uploaded.
  • Applicants must also upload a high-quality biometric photograph with a neutral facial expression and a light-colored background.
  • After completing the e-Sign declarations, the application fee can be paid online.
  • Once submitted, applicants receive an acknowledgement number.
  • This number can be used to track the application status in real time.
  • Visiting a VFS Global Centre is only necessary if additional document verification is required.

Documents required and FAQs

Supporting documents required for OCI application

  • Proof of current citizenship
    • Copy of a valid passport with at least 6 months’ validity at the time of application.
  • If applying from India
    • Copy of a valid visa (except Missionary Visa and Mountaineering Visa) or a Residential Permit with at least 3 months’ validity.
  • Proof of Indian origin (self, parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents)
    • Any one of the following:
      • Copy of an Indian passport.
      • Domicile Certificate.
      • Nativity Certificate.
      • OCI/PIO card of parents or spouse along with supporting documents.
      • Any other document proving Indian origin, such as a residence or birth certificate issued by a First Class Magistrate or District Magistrate.
  • Proof of relationship (if claiming eligibility through parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents)
    • Birth certificate showing the names of both parents.
    • If issued outside India, the birth certificate must be Apostilled or certified by the relevant Indian Mission.

Additional documents for minor children

  • Child’s birth certificate.
  • Indian passport, Domicile Certificate, Nativity Certificate, or other proof of Indian citizenship of one or both parents.
  • If parents are divorced, a court order showing legal custody of the child.
  • Parental Authorisation Form.
  • Valid visa status of parents in the USA (if applicable).

Additional documents for spouses

  • Registered marriage certificate.

If married to an Indian citizen:

  • Copy of the spouse’s Indian passport, Domicile Certificate, Nativity Certificate, or other proof of Indian citizenship.

If married to an OCI cardholder:

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  • Copy of the spouse’s valid passport.
  • Copy of the spouse’s OCI card.
  • Supporting documents used for the spouse’s OCI card application.

Other documents (if applicable)

  • Renunciation certificate (for former Indian citizens).
  • Naturalisation certificate.
  • Proof of address.
  • Birth certificate (if born outside India).
  • Name change certificate (if the name has been changed).
  • Marital status proof:
    • Married-marriage certificate.
    • Divorced-divorce certificate.
    • Widowed-death certificate of spouse.

This marks a significant achievement by the Ministry of Home Affairs in harnessing technology to improve governance and public service delivery.

(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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