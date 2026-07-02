e-OCI card: How to apply online, eligibility, documents explained

The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India card is a new digital version of the OCI, Overseas Citizen of India card, which was introduced in August 2005, that allows applicants to complete the entire application process online. (Ai generated image)

The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) platform allows eligible overseas Indians to complete the entire OCI application process online. Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility, required documents, the application process and FAQs.

Now, applicants can do everything online, from filling out their application and uploading documents to downloading the e-OCI card once it is approved. New online systems will make things easier, cut down on paperwork, and improve services for citizens.

What is e-OCI Card?

The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India card is a new digital version of the OCI, Overseas Citizen of India card, which was introduced in August 2005, that allows applicants to complete the entire application process online.