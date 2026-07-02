e-OCI card: How to apply online, eligibility, documents explained

4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 09:07 PM IST
The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India card is a new digital version of the OCI, Overseas Citizen of India card, which was introduced in August 2005, that allows applicants to complete the entire application process online. (Ai generated image)
The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) platform allows eligible overseas Indians to complete the entire OCI application process online. Here’s everything you need to know about eligibility, required documents, the application process and FAQs.
Now, applicants can do everything online, from filling out their application and uploading documents to downloading the e-OCI card once it is approved. New online systems will make things easier, cut down on paperwork, and improve services for citizens.
What is e-OCI Card?
The Electronic Overseas Citizen of India card is a new digital version of the OCI, Overseas Citizen of India card, which was introduced in August 2005, that allows applicants to complete the entire application process online.
For the government, the e-OCI system simplifies and streamlines online processing. It reduces paperwork and costs, improves data management, and integrates well with digital immigration systems for real-time checks at airports. This ensures better identity verification, increases security, and reduces the chance of fraud. Also, it will benefit more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders worldwide.
How to apply
The application process is designed for efficiency.
Visit the official portal at OCIservices.gov.in.
Provide personal information.
Upload your most recent passport.
Submit high-resolution biometric photographs:
Photos should feature a neutral expression.
Background must be light.
Complete electronic signature declarations.
Pay the fees online.
Receive an acknowledgement number to track your application status in real-time.
A visit to a VFS Global Centre is required only for specific document verification.
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World · India · OCI
The e-OCI card: how to apply, who's eligible, what you'll need
A complete guide to the Overseas Citizen of India application — now largely online.
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