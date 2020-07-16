Dutch city cuts ties with twin Polish town after it declares itself ‘gay-free zone’

Poland’s conservative ruling party, the Law and Justice Party (PIS), has been pushing to declare its cities “gay free zones”. Puławy is now joining over 100 municipalities in the country that have actively renounced “LGBT ideology”. Poland’s conservative ruling party, the Law and Justice Party (PIS), has been pushing to declare its cities “gay free zones”. Puławy is now joining over 100 municipalities in the country that have actively renounced “LGBT ideology”.

The city council of Nieuwegein, located in the Dutch province of Utrecht, has announced that it is severing all ties with Puławy, its twin city in Poland, which earlier declared itself an “LGBT-free zone”. The council voted almost unanimously in favour of ending its official relationship with the Polish town after it enforced a set of homophobic and discriminatory policies

While 26 councillors from the city council voted to terminate all contact with Puławy, one councillor was in favour of maintaining friendly relations with the small Polish town, the Guardian reported.

“Establishing those gay-free zones is a serious matter and our city council has made a very clear statement: this is not acceptable,” the cities’ alderman Marieke Schouten told local media on Monday.

“Everybody is welcome in our town. It doesn’t matter who you are, what colour skin you have, what you believe in or what your sexual orientation is,” she added. Soon after announcing the city council’s decision, Schouten was photographed covering the Polish town’s name on Nieuwegein’s entry sign boards with a rainbow flag.

Earlier this week, Andrzej Duda was re-elected for his second-consecutive term as the country’s president. During his re-election campaign, he claimed that the LGBT community was promoting an ideology “more dangerous than communism”. He vowed to ban “the propagation of LGBT ideology” in Polish schools, the Washington Post reported.

Hundreds of gay rights activists have taken to the streets to protest against Duda’s homophobic policies since he first came to power in 2015.

