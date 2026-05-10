How a rare bird search turned a Dutch birdwatcher into ‘patient zero’ of a deadly cruise outbreak

Investigators believe the couple may have been exposed to the virus on March 27 during a visit to a landfill site outside Ushuaia.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 10, 2026 12:25 PM IST First published on: May 10, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Hantavirus ShipA Spanish Civil Guard officer inspects the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo: AP/ Leo Schilperoord/ Facebook)

A 70-year-old Dutch birdwatcher was identified as the first known case of the hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship, MV Hondius, according to reports by the New York Post.

Leo Schilperoord, an ornithologist from the Netherlands, is believed to have contracted the virus during a birdwatching trip to a landfill site near Ushuaia ahead of boarding the vessel.

‘Patient zero’ identified

Schilperoord and his wife, Mirjam Schilperoord, had been travelling across South America for several months before joining the cruise ship in April this year.

He developed symptoms including fever, headache and stomach pain days after boarding and later died on the ship.

Spain Hantavirus Ship
Workers set up temporary shelters in the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo: AP)

According to investigators, the couple may have been exposed to the virus on March 27 during a visit to a landfill site outside Ushuaia.

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The area is known to attract birdwatchers because of rare species, but authorities say it is also home to rodents that might carry the hantavirus.

Also read Hantavirus outbreak raises alarm: Here’s all you need to know

“It is common for birdwatchers to visit landfills because there are many birds there,” a local guide was quoted as saying.

Health officials suspect the infection may have occurred through inhalation of particles from rodent droppings.

Wife dies after evacuation

Mirjam Schilperoord later disembarked the ship with her husband’s body at a stop and travelled to South Africa.

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She fell ill while attempting to return to the Netherlands and died shortly afterwards.

Spain Hantavirus Ship
Workers set up temporary shelters in the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo: AP)

The MV Hondius had more than 100 passengers on board, many of them scientists or birdwatchers.

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Authorities are continuing to trace contacts and investigate the spread of the virus, including concerns over the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can transmit between humans.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a disease mainly spread by rodents. People can get the infection by breathing in particles from rodent urine or droppings.

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Some strains can cause severe illness and, in rare cases, spread from human to human.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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