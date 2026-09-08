Ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh government promises support, safety for Hindu minorities

Ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh’s government has said it is committed to ensuring equal rights for people of all religions and strengthening support for religious institutions, amid concerns over the safety of the country’s Hindu minority during the festival.
Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain (Kaikobad) on Monday said the government would continue to support the development and welfare of religious institutions and take steps to strengthen the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust, reported the Dhaka Tribune.
The assurance comes ahead of Durga Puja, when Bangladesh has in previous years witnessed incidents of violence and attacks targeting the Hindu minority in the run-up to and during the festival.
“Regardless of their religion, the people of Bangladesh must enjoy equal rights, and the present government is committed to ensuring this,” Kaikobad said.
The minister was responding to a question from ruling party lawmaker Subarna Sikder, who represents reserved women’s seat-20 in the National Parliament.
Sikder said the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust carries out welfare activities across the country through its board of trustees, but its limited funds prevent it from effectively expanding its work.
She asked whether the government planned to provide additional funds to the trust.
Story continues below this ad
In response, Kaikobad said the trust has around Tk100 crore in fixed deposits, with the income generated from them being used for various temples across the country.
The government also provides annual funding through the Ministry of Religious Affairs for the renovation of temples and the development of cremation grounds.
Kaikobad also aded that the government follows a policy of ensuring equal rights and giving equal importance to all religious communities while implementing religious welfare programmes.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More