Ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh government promises support, safety for Hindu minorities

The minister said the trust has around Tk100 crore in fixed deposits, with the income generated from them being used for various temples across the country.

Ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh’s government has said it is committed to ensuring equal rights for people of all religions and strengthening support for religious institutions, amid concerns over the safety of the country’s Hindu minority during the festival.

Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain (Kaikobad) on Monday said the government would continue to support the development and welfare of religious institutions and take steps to strengthen the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust, reported the Dhaka Tribune.

The assurance comes ahead of Durga Puja, when Bangladesh has in previous years witnessed incidents of violence and attacks targeting the Hindu minority in the run-up to and during the festival.