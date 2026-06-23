Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport development hits key milestones; operations set for 2032

Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport opening date: The first phase of Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport development project has achieved a major milestone, with operations scheduled to begin in 2032. The Dubai government has planned to develop the airport as the world’s largest aviation hub. The project is being developed in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global centre for business, trade, tourism, logistics and international connectivity.

The Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai is being developed in a phased manner at a total estimated cost of AED 16 billion. Of this amount, contracts worth more than AED 7.5 billion have already been awarded. According to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, the Al Maktoum International Airport is one of the most significant strategic projects shaping Dubai’s economic future.

“The project’s transition into a large-scale construction phase, with contracts valued at AED13 billion currently under execution and preparations underway to award strategic projects worth more than AED55 billion during the next phase, reflects the substantial progress achieved and the strong momentum driving the development,” he said.

Dubai Al Maktoum Airport expansion: latest update

According to Suzanne Al Anani, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, the construction works at Al Maktoum International Airport are advancing rapidly. She explained that ongoing works include the installation of more than 17,000 concrete piles and excavation works exceeding 45 million cubic metres, alongside the completion of the second runway in preparation for the rehabilitation of the existing runway.

“The works also include the core infrastructure package, comprising approximately 4.5 million cubic metres of concrete works, reflecting both the scale and rapid pace of implementation across the project. Total work hours executed have exceeded 10 million hours over the past 15 months. The on-site workforce, currently around 9,000, is expected to rise to approximately 120,000 when the project reaches peak construction capacity,” she added.

Suzanne further said that the preparations are underway for the award of several major packages by year-end with a combined value exceeding AED 55 billion including the substructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal, the fourth aircraft concourse building, the Automated People Mover system, and the Baggage Handling System, in addition to the superstructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal and the first, second, and third aircraft concourses.

“The award of façade and roofing packages is also planned during the course of this year, reflecting the continued progress of the project and the steady advancement of its delivery milestones in line with the approved timeline,” she said.

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Dubai’s Al Maktoum Airport to be the world’s largest when complete

Upon completion of its final phase, the Al Maktoum International Airport is set to witness an annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo. It will feature five parallel runways, two passenger terminals and seven concourses connected to more than 430 aircraft stands. The airport will also provide seamless multimodal connectivity linking air, rail, and road transport networks.