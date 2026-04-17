Dubai unveils world’s first Air Taxi station near airport. How it will transform urban mobility

Dubai unveils its first air taxi station near the airport, aiming to cut travel time and reshape urban mobility with futuristic aerial transport.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readApr 17, 2026 02:21 PM IST
Dubai air taxi station near airport marks a major step in urban mobility. (Image: Dubai Media Office)Dubai air taxi station near airport marks a major step in urban mobility. (Image: Dubai Media Office)
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Air Taxi in Dubai: Dubai has unveiled the world’s first Air Taxi station near Dubai International Airport (DXB). This much-awaited service is set to launch later this year. Initially, the aerial taxi service in Dubai is expected to operate from four locations close to Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai Air Taxi project

Dubai’s Air Taxi project is set to transform connectivity across key areas, business districts and major tourist landmarks in the city. On Thursday, Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected and reviewed the completion of the first Air Taxi station.

“We take another step forward with the completion of the first Air Taxi Station, reaffirming our commitment to shaping the future of mobility. The launch of the Air Taxi infrastructure marks an important step in adopting new, sustainable modes of transport and strengthening Dubai’s readiness for the decades ahead,” he said.

Also Read | 36 km in just 10 minutes: Dubai Airport to Palm Jumeirah air taxi service set to launch in 2026

Dubai’s first Air Taxi station

Dubai’s first purpose-built electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) Air Taxi station will serve as the main hub for Air Taxi operations in the city. Spanning over 3,100 sqm, the facility features a four-storey building, a two-level car park, two Air Taxi take-off and landing pads and dedicated charging infrastructure for the vehicles. It will also include climate-controlled passenger facilities, with the capacity to handle up to 1,70,000 passengers annually.

Dubai air taxi station near airport marks a major step in urban mobility. (Image: Dubai Media Office) Dubai air taxi station near airport marks a major step in urban mobility. (Image: Dubai Media Office)

How Dubai’s Air Taxi will transform urban mobility

The aerial taxi service is expected to cut travel time between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah – a distance of about 36 km – to just 10 minutes. At present, the same journey takes roughly 45 minutes by car. The Dubai’s Air Taxi service is expected to run at a speed up to 321 kmph.

According to the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Air Taxi service will also support integration with the public transport network, as well as individual mobility modes such as electric scooters and bicycles.

The vertiports for Dubai Air Taxi are being developed at three locations: Zabeel Dubai Mall parking area, operated by Emaar Properties; Palm Jumeirah within the Atlantis The Royal hotel and Dubai Marina, within the American University in Dubai parking area.

Dubai's First Air Taxi Station: All You Need to Know

Customer air taxi operations begin by end of 2026
3,100 Total area (sqm)
1,70,000 Riders annually
4 Stations by end of 2026
Station Specifications
Building Four-storey structure
Parking Two parking levels
Air taxi operations Two take-off and landing vertipads
Launch timeline Customer operations by end of 2026
Flight Time Comparison
Dubai International Airport → Palm Jumeirah 10 mins by Air Taxi vs ~45 mins by road
Time saved 35 mins per trip on this route
Four Stations Ready by End of 2026
✈ Dubai International Airport
✈ Downtown Dubai
✈ Palm Jumeirah
✈ Dubai Marina
Key Partners
Skyports Design, construction, and operation of Skyports Infrastructure
Joby Aviation Electric air taxi manufacturing, operations, and passenger flow management
RTA Operational governance and integration with Dubai's transport network
Source: Based on station details infographic
Express InfoGenIE

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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