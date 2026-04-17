Dubai unveils world’s first Air Taxi station near airport. How it will transform urban mobility

Air Taxi in Dubai: Dubai has unveiled the world’s first Air Taxi station near Dubai International Airport (DXB). This much-awaited service is set to launch later this year. Initially, the aerial taxi service in Dubai is expected to operate from four locations close to Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai Air Taxi project

Dubai’s Air Taxi project is set to transform connectivity across key areas, business districts and major tourist landmarks in the city. On Thursday, Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected and reviewed the completion of the first Air Taxi station.

“We take another step forward with the completion of the first Air Taxi Station, reaffirming our commitment to shaping the future of mobility. The launch of the Air Taxi infrastructure marks an important step in adopting new, sustainable modes of transport and strengthening Dubai’s readiness for the decades ahead,” he said.