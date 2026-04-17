Dubai unveils world’s first Air Taxi station near airport. How it will transform urban mobility

Air Taxi in Dubai:Dubai has unveiled the world’s first Air Taxi station near Dubai International Airport (DXB). This much-awaited service is set to launch later this year. Initially, the aerial taxi service in Dubai is expected to operate from four locations close to Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.
Dubai Air Taxi project
Dubai’s Air Taxi project is set to transform connectivity across key areas, business districts and major tourist landmarks in the city. On Thursday, Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected and reviewed the completion of the first Air Taxi station.
“We take another step forward with the completion of the first Air Taxi Station, reaffirming our commitment to shaping the future of mobility. The launch of the Air Taxi infrastructure marks an important step in adopting new, sustainable modes of transport and strengthening Dubai’s readiness for the decades ahead,” he said.
Dubai’s first purpose-built electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) Air Taxi station will serve as the main hub for Air Taxi operations in the city. Spanning over 3,100 sqm, the facility features a four-storey building, a two-level car park, two Air Taxi take-off and landing pads and dedicated charging infrastructure for the vehicles. It will also include climate-controlled passenger facilities, with the capacity to handle up to 1,70,000 passengers annually.
Dubai air taxi station near airport marks a major step in urban mobility. (Image: Dubai Media Office)
How Dubai’s Air Taxi will transform urban mobility
The aerial taxi service is expected to cut travel time between Dubai International Airport and Palm Jumeirah – a distance of about 36 km – to just 10 minutes. At present, the same journey takes roughly 45 minutes by car. The Dubai’s Air Taxi service is expected to run at a speed up to 321 kmph.
According to the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Air Taxi service will also support integration with the public transport network, as well as individual mobility modes such as electric scooters and bicycles.
The vertiports for Dubai Air Taxi are being developed at three locations: Zabeel Dubai Mall parking area, operated by Emaar Properties; Palm Jumeirah within the Atlantis The Royal hotel and Dubai Marina, within the American University in Dubai parking area.
Dubai's First Air Taxi Station: All You Need to Know
Customer air taxi operations begin by end of 2026
3,100Total area (sqm)
1,70,000Riders annually
4Stations by end of 2026
Station Specifications
BuildingFour-storey structure
ParkingTwo parking levels
Air taxi operationsTwo take-off and landing vertipads
Launch timelineCustomer operations by end of 2026
Flight Time Comparison
Dubai International Airport→ Palm Jumeirah10 minsby Air Taxivs ~45 mins by road
✈
Time saved35 minsper trip on this route
Four Stations Ready by End of 2026
✈ Dubai International Airport
✈ Downtown Dubai
✈ Palm Jumeirah
✈ Dubai Marina
Key Partners
SkyportsDesign, construction, and operation of Skyports Infrastructure
Joby AviationElectric air taxi manufacturing, operations, and passenger flow management
RTAOperational governance and integration with Dubai's transport network
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More