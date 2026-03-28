Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: 10 US soldiers injured in attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia

Caption: Smoke rises from a building following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Friday, March 27, 2026. (AP Photo)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: At least 10 US service members were injured in an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a US official told CNN. No service members were killed. Among the wounded, at least two suffered shrapnel injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Several others were also affected, but the exact nature of their injuries was not immediately known, according to another US official.

The UN’s children’s agency (UNICEF) Friday warned against Israel’s offensive in Lebanon, saying it has trapped children there in a “relentless cycle of bombardment and displacement,” by disrupting access to education for hundreds of thousands of students.

Story continues below this ad As we inch closer to one month of the war, today marking the 29th day, US President Donald Trump, in a speech at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute summit in Miami Beach, Florida said that the war is “not yet finished.” He added that there are “another 3,554” targets left to hit in Iran. “That’ll be done pretty quickly.” Here are key developments in the past 24 hours – Trump, in his speech, referred to the Strait of Hormuz as “Strait of Trump.” — “They have to open it up, they have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean Hormuz,” he told the crowd, adding, “Excuse me, I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake,” he said jokingly. “Fake news will say ‘he accidentally said.’ No, there’s no accidents with me. Not too many.” – In addition to the two US aircraft carriers already in the region, the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is likely to be deployed to a region close to the ongoing conflict with Iran, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. The aircraft carrier will go to US Central Command’s area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East. – Criticising European members of NATO for not backing the US during its ongoing war with Iran, Trump said it might scale back its spending. “I think a tremendous mistake was when NATO just wasn’t there,” he said on Friday. Live Updates Mar 28, 2026 09:22 AM IST Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: What Trump said As we inch closer to one month of the war, today marking the 29th day, US President Donald Trump, in a speech at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute summit in Miami Beach, Florida said that the war is "not yet finished." He added that there are “another 3,554” targets left to hit in Iran. “That’ll be done pretty quickly.” Mar 28, 2026 09:20 AM IST Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: UNICEF warns Israel's offensive in Lebanon "inflicting “psychological scars” on children The UN’s children’s agency (UNICEF) Friday warned against Israel’s offensive in Lebanon, saying it has trapped children there in a “relentless cycle of bombardment and displacement,” by disrupting access to education for hundreds of thousands of students. Mar 28, 2026 09:19 AM IST Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: 10 US soldiers injured in attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia At least 10 US service members were injured in an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a US official told CNN. No service members were killed. Among the wounded, at least two suffered shrapnel injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Several others were also affected, but the exact nature of their injuries was not immediately known, according to another US official.

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