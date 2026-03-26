Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Iran demands halt to Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah among five conditions to US

Smoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait. (AP Photo)

Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: The biggest development coming from the warfront is talks between US and Iran. While Tehran’ Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged an indirect “exchange of messages” with the US, he denied they amount to negotiations, adding that Washington’s shift in tone is an admission of failure after previously demanding “unconditional surrender.”

US’ 15-point plan vs Iran’s five: US on Wednesday shared a 15-point plan with Iran via Pakistan. The plan included limits on Tehran’s defence capabilities, a cessation of support for proxies and an acknowledgment of Israel’s right to exist, the sources said, CNN reported. However, Iran, in reponse to US’ plan, outlined five conditions for ending the war. It includes assurances that hostilities will not resume, compensation for war damages and reparations, and that war should be concluded for all Iranian proxies throughout the region, which includes Israel’s attacks on Lebanon that are targeting Hezbollah.

Story continues below this ad In attacks on Gulf nations, UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed its systems are intercepting incoming missiles and drones, with authorities confirming that the loud explosions were linked to mid-air interceptions. “UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones”, the ministry said in a post on X. In Kuwait, the Defence Ministry said a total of 20 ballistic missiles and nine hostile drones were detected by the country’s air defence on March 25. Here are the key developments in the past 24 hours The Bahrain Defense Force announced that a total of 153 ballistic missiles and 331 Iranian drones have been intercepted by its air defences since the beginning of the conflict.

Gulf Arab states told the UN Human Rights Council that they face an existential threat from Iran. They also condemned the attacks from Iranian forces on their infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia intercepted multiple drones overnight while Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior advised citizens to relocate to safe locations after air raid sirens were activated.

Power grid in Kuwait was disrupted by an air defence shrapnel, plunging parts of the country into darkness for several hours. A fuel tank was also targeted at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the country reserves the right to respond to any possible attack on its vital infrastructure. Live Updates Mar 26, 2026 09:18 AM IST Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Kuwait intercepting drones, missiles Kuwaiti air defences are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, state media reported on Thursday. The General Staff of the Army noted that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks. عاجل | تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية



• تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية — كويت نيوز - عاجل (@kuwaitnews_brk) March 26, 2026 Mar 26, 2026 08:39 AM IST Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Iran demands halt to Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah among five conditions to US US on Wednesday shared a 15-point plan with Iran via Pakistan. The plan included limits on Tehran’s defence capabilities, a cessation of support for proxies and an acknowledgment of Israel’s right to exist, the sources said, CNN reported. However, Iran, in reponse to US’ plan, outlined five conditions for ending the war. It includes assurances that hostilities will not resume, compensation for war damages and reparations, and that war should be concluded for all Iranian proxies throughout the region, which includes Israel’s attacks on Lebanon that are targeting Hezbollah. Mar 26, 2026 08:38 AM IST Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: UAE air defence intercepts Iran missiles, drones as war enters 27th day UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed its systems are intercepting incoming missiles and drones, with authorities confirming that the loud explosions were linked to mid-air interceptions. “UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. MOD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones”, the ministry said in a post on X. تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من إيران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الأصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة اعتراض كل من منظومات الدفاع الجوي للصواريخ البالستية، والمقاتلات للطائرات المسيرة والجوالة.



UAE air defences are… pic.twitter.com/9CvNxOcEpj — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 25, 2026

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd