Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Iran demands halt to Israel’s attacks on Hezbollah among five conditions to US

- The Bahrain Defense Force announced that a total of 153 ballistic missiles and 331 Iranian drones have been intercepted by its air defences since the beginning of the conflict.
- Gulf Arab states told the UN Human Rights Council that they face an existential threat from Iran. They also condemned the attacks from Iranian forces on their infrastructure.
- Saudi Arabia intercepted multiple drones overnight while Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior advised citizens to relocate to safe locations after air raid sirens were activated.
- Power grid in Kuwait was disrupted by an air defence shrapnel, plunging parts of the country into darkness for several hours. A fuel tank was also targeted at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire.
- Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the country reserves the right to respond to any possible attack on its vital infrastructure.
Kuwaiti air defences are currently intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, state media reported on Thursday.
The General Staff of the Army noted that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks.
عاجل | تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية— كويت نيوز - عاجل (@kuwaitnews_brk) March 26, 2026
• تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية