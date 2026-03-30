Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Indian worker killed in Iran attack on Kuwait desalination plant as war enters day 31

Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Plumes of smoke and fire rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility, according to authorities, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Iranian attack, targeting Kuwait’s power ​and water ​desalination ⁠plant, killed an Indian worker, said Kuwait’s Ministry of ⁠Electricity ‌and ​Water ‌early on Monday, in a post on X. The attack also damaged a service building at ⁠the ⁠facility. “A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building,” Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity said in a statement on Monday.

UAE condemns attacks on Kuwait: The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned Iran’s attack on a Kuwait military camp, calling it a terrorist act and a violation of international law amid rising Gulf tensions. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that “this aggression constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability, and further represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of GCC states and the wider region.”

Story continues below this ad Saudi intercepts 5 ballistic missiles: Saudi Arabia detected and intercepted five ballistic missiles heading towards the Eastern Region, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday. Earlier, the ministry had announced that it had destroyed a cruise missile that was heading towards the same region. UAE air defences engage 16 ballistic missiles and 42 UAVs: The UAE air defences engaged 16 ballistic missiles and 42 UAV’s launched from Iran on Sunday (Mar 29). Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, the air defences engaged 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,914 UAVs. The attacks killed two members of the armed forces, a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces and eight individuals of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities. “A total of 178 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia,” the ministry wrote in a post on X. Live Updates Mar 30, 2026 09:35 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Indian worker killed in Iran attack on Kuwait desalination plant Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Iranian attack, targeting Kuwait's power ​and water ​desalination ⁠plant, killed an Indian worker, said Kuwait’s Ministry of ⁠Electricity ‌and ​Water ‌early on Monday, in a post on X. The attack also damaged a service building at ⁠the ⁠facility. “A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building,” Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity said in a statement on Monday. Mar 30, 2026 09:33 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: UAE strongly condemns attacks on Kuwait Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned Iran’s attack on a Kuwait military camp, calling it a terrorist act and a violation of international law. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that "this aggression constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability, and further represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of GCC states and the wider region." Mar 30, 2026 09:32 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Saudi intercepts 5 ballistic missiles Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: Saudi Arabia detected and intercepted five ballistic missiles heading towards the Eastern Region, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday. Mar 30, 2026 09:32 AM IST Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: UAE air defences intercept, destroy 16 ballistic missiles Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Iran War Today News Updates: The UAE air defences engaged 16 ballistic missiles and 42 UAV's launched from Iran on Sunday (Mar 29). Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, the air defences engaged 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,914 UAVs. UAE air defences engaged 16 ballistic missiles and 42 UAV's.



The UAE air defences on 29th March 2026 engaged 16 ballistic missiles and 42 UAV's launched from Iran.



Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise… pic.twitter.com/jToJ1CwKyT — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 29, 2026

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