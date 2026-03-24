Dubai, UAE News Live Updates: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia intercept missile and drone attacks as war enters 25th day

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE News Live Updates: A man crosses a street as it rains in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (Photo/AP)

Dubai, UAE, Middle East News Live Updates: The Kuwait army, in a post on X, said that the air defences were confronting hostile missile and drone attacks, and confirmed the explosion sounds heard were the result of air defense systems intercepting the attacks. “Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks,” the army said in a post on X.

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys drone in eastern region: The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced that the air defence systems intercepted and destroyed over eight drones in the eastern region.

Story continues below this ad UAE downs 7 ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs: The UAE air defence systems engaged seven ballistic missiles, 16 UAVs launched from Iran on March 23. Since the beginning of Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 352 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,789 UAVs. Iranian attacks kill 8 in UAE, injure 161: The attacks killed two members of the armed forces and resulted in six fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities. A total of 161 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia. Also Read: Iranian Leaders Killed: The Complete List

What is Operation Epic Fury? Full Explainer

Israel-Iran War: Full Timeline The Indian Express Global Desk remains committed to rigorous verification. Follow our live blog below for real-time tracking of Operation Epic Fury, regional airspace status, and diplomatic efforts to contain the escalation. Live Updates

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