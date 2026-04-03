Dubai Iran War News Highlights: Fire erupts in Kuwait’s Shuwaikh oil sector complex after drone attack, reports

Bahrain Defence Force said in an offical X post that its air defence systems intercepted successive waves of attacks launched by Iran, targeting the kingdom amid escalating regional tensions. (File Photo/Representational)
Dubai Iran War Highlights: In view of the war in West Asia, Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait until April 12, the airline wrote on X. However, the carrier has continued to operate flights to and from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode, it said.
Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the region on Saturday, Gulf News reported.
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Dubai authorities on Saturday confirmed there were no injuries after debris fell on the facade of an Oracle building in the emirate’s Internet City following an aerial interception. It also said that it dealt with a minor incident caused by falling debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area.
Five Indian and 7 Nepalese nationals are among the 12 people injured after debris fell in the Ajban area following missile interception by air defence systems, said Abu Dhabi government media office.
A draft resolution put forward by Bahrain at the UN Security Council would permit countries to use “all necessary defensive measures” to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz if it is approved was postponed to next week. The vote was initially set for Friday, then rescheduled for Saturday. Several diplomats said the vote was postponed until next week and no new date has been set, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, UAE air defences on April 3, 2026 engaged 18 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles, and 47 drones.
UAE bars Iranians from entry, transit: The United Arab Emirates has suspended entry and transit for Iranian nationals as conflict escalates, with major airlines confirming restrictions. The flight carriers Emirates, Etihad, and lower-cost airline FlyDubai announced on their websites.
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