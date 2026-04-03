Dubai Iran War News Highlights: Fire erupts in Kuwait’s Shuwaikh oil sector complex after drone attack, reports

Bahrain Defence Force said in an offical X post that its air defence systems intercepted successive waves of attacks launched by Iran, targeting the kingdom amid escalating regional tensions. (File Photo/Representational)

Dubai Iran War Highlights: In view of the war in West Asia, Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait until April 12, the airline wrote on X. However, the carrier has continued to operate flights to and from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode, it said.

Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the region on Saturday, Gulf News reported.

Story continues below this ad Dubai authorities on Saturday confirmed there were no injuries after ​debris fell on the ​facade of ​an Oracle ⁠building in the emirate’s ‌Internet City following an aerial interception. It also said that it dealt with a minor incident caused by falling debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. Five Indian and 7 Nepalese nationals are among the 12 people injured after debris fell in the Ajban area following missile interception by air defence systems, said Abu Dhabi government media office. A draft resolution put forward by Bahrain at the UN Security Council would permit countries to use “all necessary defensive measures” to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz if it is approved was postponed to next week. The vote was initially set for Friday, then rescheduled for Saturday. Several diplomats said the vote was postponed until next week and no new date has been set, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, UAE air defences on April 3, 2026 engaged 18 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles, and 47 drones. UAE bars Iranians from entry, transit: The United Arab Emirates has suspended entry and transit for Iranian nationals as conflict escalates, with major airlines confirming restrictions. The flight carriers Emirates, Etihad, and lower-cost airline FlyDubai announced on their websites. Live Updates Apr 5, 2026 08:43 AM IST We have moved our live coverage here: https://indianexpress.com/article/world/dubai-iran-war-news-live-updates-power-plants-distillation-kuwait-uae-10619581/ Apr 5, 2026 07:46 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Electric power and water distillation plants targeted in Kuwait A spokesperson for Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy says Iranian drones have targeted two electric power and water distillation plants in the country. The “criminal aggression” caused “serious material damage” to the plants and the outage of two electricity generating units, said Fatima Abbas Johar Hayat. -Aljazeera Apr 5, 2026 05:15 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Fire erupts in Kuwait's Shuwaikh oil sector complex after drone attack, state news agency reports Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said a fire erupted ⁠in ​the Shuwaikh ​oil sector ​complex ⁠after a drone attack, ‌with no injuries reported, ⁠the ⁠Kuwaiti state ⁠news agency ‌reported early ​on ‌Sunday. Emergency and ‌firefighting ​teams ​were ​dealing with ​the fire, it ⁠added. Apr 5, 2026 05:13 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Iranian drone attack hits Kuwait government office, causes significant damage Kuwait reported that an Iranian drone attack on a government office complex caused significant damage on Saturday, with no injuries reported. The attack targeted the Shuaiba port area, a critical logistics hub for US forces in the Middle East. Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy also reported damage to a power and desalination plant, affecting the country's water supply. Apr 5, 2026 04:23 AM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwaiti army says its air defences are intercepting missile and drone attacks The Kuwaiti army says its air defences are intercepting missile and drone attacks. Posted on X, the army wrote: “Any explosions heard are a result of air defence systems intercepting hostile attacks.” Kuwait’s defence ministry said it has dealt with eight missile and 19 drone attacks in the past 24 hours. تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.



تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.



يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/D1MPj71ZCT — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) April 4, 2026 Apr 4, 2026 07:48 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Akasa Air suspends flights to/from Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait until April 12 In view of the war in West Asia, Akasa Air has suspended flights to and from Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait until April 12, the airline wrote. The carrier has continued to operate flights to and from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode, it said, adding that it will evaluate the resumption of flights to/from Abu Dhabi. #travelupdate: April 4, 2026 | 16:30 IST



1. Following our ongoing safety assessment and a review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East we continue to operate flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode. Further, we continue to… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) April 4, 2026 Apr 4, 2026 06:00 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Air India, Air India Express to run 42 flights Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 42 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on Saturday, Gulf News reported. Apr 4, 2026 12:21 PM IST Dubai Iran War News Live Updates: Egypt honours worker killed in Habshan gas facility fire in Abu Dhabi The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals has confirmed the death of Engineer Hossam Sadiq Khalifa, Assistant General Manager of Quality Petrojet Company – UAE Branch, who lost his life in a fire at Habshan gas facility, and extended its deepest condolences to his family. The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, Engineer Karim Badawi, extended his deepest condolences to the family of Engineer Hossam Sadiq Khalifa, his colleagues at Petrojet, and all oil sector workers, emphasising full support for the bereaved family. -Khaleej Times Apr 4, 2026 12:13 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: At least four injured, homes damaged after Iranian drone downed over Sitra, Bahrain At least four people were injured and homes damaged after Iranian drone downed over Sitra, Bahrain. Bahrain's Ministry of Interior announced early today that four civilians sustained minor injuries and a number of homes in Sitra were damaged as a result of falling debris caused by the interception and destruction of an Iranian drone. -Khaleej Times Apr 4, 2026 12:04 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Dubai Police teams available for tourists amid war Dubai Police have assured tourists that their teams are available 24x7 to ensure their safety and security throuhout their stay in the emirate, Khaleej Times reported. You can reach them through the Dubai Police App – Tourist Support Service, Smart Police Stations (SPS), the Call Center (901), or via email. You can also learn more about the Tourist Police Services through the following link: https://dphq.ae/6010kDeG. Apr 4, 2026 10:02 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon The Lebanese armed group says its fighters fired a barrage of rockets at the “vicinity of a helicopter landing pad established by the Israeli enemy to evacuate its wounded” in the border town of Maroun al-Ras, AlJazeera reported. It said the attack, the fifth it has announced today, took place at 1:10am local time. Apr 4, 2026 09:18 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Explosions heard in Beirut as strikes reported in southern suburbs Loud explosions were heard in Beirut on Saturday, an AFP journalist said, as the Israeli military said it had begun striking "Hezbollah infrastructure" in the Lebanese capital, Khaleej Times reported. AFP's correspondent in Beirut heard at least two explosions within half an hour and reported smoke billowing from one of them. Apr 4, 2026 08:41 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Dubai authorities responding to minor incident involving Oracle building Dubai authorities said they responded to a minor incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell on the facade of the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City. No injuries were reported. Authorities confirm that they responded to a minor incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell on the facade of the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City. No injuries were reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 4, 2026 Apr 4, 2026 08:14 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Sirens blare in Bahrain Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said that siren has been sounded and urged Citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) April 4, 2026 Apr 4, 2026 07:28 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Dubai authorities confirm no fire or injuries reported from debris falling at Dubai Marina area Dubai authorities confirmed they responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. No fire or injuries were reported. Authorities confirm that they responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the façade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. No fire or injuries were reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 4, 2026 Apr 4, 2026 07:24 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: UAE air defences on April 3, 2026 engaged 18 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles, and 47 drones UAE air defences on April 3, 2026 engaged 18 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles, and 47 drones Apr 4, 2026 07:22 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Israel's military says it is conducting strikes on Lebanon's capital, Beirut Israel's military said it is conducting strikes on Lebanon's capital, Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces says the strikes are targeting "Hezbollah infrastructure sites" in the city. -BBC Apr 4, 2026 05:23 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: New Iranian missile attack causes fire, damage to buildings in central Israel Israeli media are now reporting that there’s been another Iranian missile attack on central Israel. The YNet news outlet said a fire broke out in an apartment in Rosh Haayin, while a building in Petah Tikva and streets in Tel Aviv were damaged. It said emergency crews were also in Bnei Brak. The Channel 12 broadcaster reported a “fall” in Givatayim as well. Apr 4, 2026 04:19 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Iranian drone attack in Bahrain injures 4, damages homes in Sitra area Bahrain’s interior ministry has said four people have been injured and homes damaged in the Sitra area after shrapnel fell from the interception of an Iranian drone. Apr 4, 2026 01:12 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: One person killed in fires caused by falling debris in Abu Dhabi The Abu Dhabi government media office said Friday that one Egyptian national was killed in fires caused by falling debris at Habshan gas facilities, following the interception of an Iranian aerial attack, according to a statement posted on X. In the same fires, another four expats, including two Egyptians and two Pakistanis, sustained minor wounds, added the statement. The Abu Dhabi government did not specify whether air defenses had intercepted a missile or a drone. “Significant damage has occurred at the facilities and an assessment is ongoing,” read the statement. AP Apr 3, 2026 10:07 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: UAE aluminium plant hit by attack; full recovery may take a year, says EGA Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said full recovery of its Al Taweelah smelter in the United Arab Emirates could take up to a year after it was hit in an attack linked to Iran. The company said operations were halted after the damage, and restoring production will require gradual repairs to key infrastructure. (With inputs from Reuters) Apr 3, 2026 09:20 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Qatar intercepted all Iranian drone attacks today, says Defence Ministry The State of Qatar was the target of several drones launched from Iran today, Friday, according to the Qatari Ministry of Defence. By God's grace, all inbound drones were effectively intercepted and neutralized by our armed forces, the Ministry said in an official post on their social media platform X handle. تعلن وزارة الدفاع القطرية عن تعرض دولة قطر لهجوم بعدد من الطائرات المسيّرة من إيران، اليوم الجمعة، ونجحت قواتنا المسلحة "بفضل من الله" بالتصدي لجميع الطائرات المسيّرة.



حفظ الله قطر وأميرها وشعبها والمقيمين على أرضها.



The Qatari Ministry of Defense announces that the State of… pic.twitter.com/jeTPcEdRCB — وزارة الدفاع - دولة قطر (@MOD_Qatar) April 3, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 08:42 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Kuwait intercepts missiles, drones; refinery and power facilities hit Kuwait Army has said its forces intercepted 7 ballistic missiles, 2 cruise missiles and 26 drones within its airspace over the past 24 hours amid attacks linked to Iran. In an official statement on its X account, Kuwait Army said the strikes caused fires at the Ahmadi refinery and damage to a power station and water desalination plant, though no casualties were reported. بيان رقم (50)



صادر عن المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع

العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان



رصدت القوات المسلحة وتعاملت خلال الـ (24) ساعة الماضية مع عدد (7) صواريخ باليستية، وعدد (2) صاروخ جوال، وعدد (26) طائرةً مسيّرةً معادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي، وقد تم التعامل معها وفق… pic.twitter.com/NiqgFjhaQD — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) April 3, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 07:33 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: UAE intercepts missiles, drones from Iran; multiple casualties reported United Arab Emirates said its air defences engaged 18 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles and 47 drones launched by Iran on April 3. In a post on its official X account, the said the attacks led to multiple fatalities, including security personnel and civilians, and over 200 injuries of varying severity. UAE air defences engaged 18 Ballistic missiles and 4 Cruise Missles and 47 UAV's.



The UAE air defences on (3rd April 2026) engaged 18 Ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles and 47 UAV's launched from Iran.



Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have… pic.twitter.com/6MceuG4ZdT — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 3, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 06:38 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Trump claims US is capable of easily opening the Strait of Hormuz US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social platform, has said with a “little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE”. “IT WOULD BE A “GUSHER” FOR THE WORLD???,” he added. –Al Jazeera Apr 3, 2026 05:27 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Five Indians, 7 Nepalese injured as debris fell in UAE after intercepting Iranian attack Abu Dhabi reported at least 12 people injured after debris fell in the Ajban area following missile interception by air defence systems, according to Abu Dhabi government media office. The injured include seven Nepalese nationals and five Indians, with at least one person of Nepalese nationality reported to be seriously hurt. The announcement came on the office's official social media handle X. As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the Ajban area caused by falling debris following the successful interception by air defence systems, authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in minor to moderate injuries sustained by 6… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) April 3, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 04:12 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Bahrain intercepts Iranian attacks, air defence systems activated Bahrain Defence Force said in an offical X post that its air defence systems intercepted successive waves of attacks launched by Iran, targeting the kingdom amid escalating regional tensions. The post said that the defence forces remain on high alert and continue to respond to incoming threats. تُعلن القيادة العامة لقوة دفاع البحرين أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي بقوة دفاع البحرين بفضلٍ من الله، ثم بيقظة رجالها مستمرة في مواجهة موجات تتابعية من الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإرهابية الآثمة، استهدفت مملكة البحرين.https://t.co/4soUG5aIbA pic.twitter.com/FFjfVTUcy4 — قوة دفاع البحرين (@BDF_Bahrain) April 3, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 03:32 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Iran attacks gulf energy sites; oil prices cross $110 as war escalates Iran launched missile attacks across the Gulf, damaging key infrastructure in Kuwait, as its conflict with Israel and the United States intensified. The disruption around the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices above $110 per barrel, raising global economic and energy security concerns. (With inputs from AP) Apr 3, 2026 02:03 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Kuwait says Iranian attack damaged desalination plant Kuwait said on Friday an Iranian attack damaged a desalination plant. The attack came after an oil refinery was hit by drones on Friday morning. Kuwait said without elaborating that the attack on the desalination plant caused "material damage to some of the plant's components." Desalination provides the majority of the water for the Gulf Arab states and Iran, drawing the salty waters of the Persian Gulf into drinking water for the desert region. About 90 per cent of drinking water in Kuwait comes from desalination. -PTI Apr 3, 2026 01:59 PM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Abu Dhabi says debris from intercepted threat hit Habshan gas facilities, operations suspended Debris from an intercepted aerial threat ⁠fell ​on Abu ​Dhabi's Habshan ​gas facilities, ⁠prompting a temporary ‌suspension of operations and ⁠a ⁠fire ⁠that ‌emergency teams were ​working ‌to contain, ‌with ​no ​injuries ​reported, the Abu ​Dhabi Media ⁠Office said. -Reuters Apr 3, 2026 11:50 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: 'No negative environmental impacts recorded', says Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said, "We continue coordinating with the General Environment Authority to monitor and track air quality in the areas surrounding the refinery, and no negative environmental impacts have been recorded so far as a result of the attack - It emphasized its full commitment to the highest standards of security and safety, and the continuation of taking all measures to ensure the continuity of operations and the protection of lives and property." مؤسسة البترول الكويتية لـ(كونا): نواصل التنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للبيئة لمتابعة ورصد جودة الهواء في المناطق المحيطة بالمصفاة ولم تُسجل حتى الآن أي آثار بيئية سلبية جراء الاعتداء



- شددت على التزامها الكامل بأعلى معايير الأمن والسلامة واستمرار اتخاذ جميع التدابير لضمان استمرارية… pic.twitter.com/zSUn42Ydw9 — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) April 3, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 11:43 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Drones hit Kuwait oil refinery, sparking fires Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Al Ahmadi Port Refinery was targeted by drones, leading to the outbreak of fires in a number of operational units, state media reported. No injuries were reported. The corporation confirmed that emergency and firefighting teams have begun implementing response plans and are working to contain the fires and prevent their spread. مؤسسة البترول الكويتية لـ(كونا): مصفاة ميناء الأحمدي تعرّضت فجر اليوم لاستهداف آثم بطائرات مسيرة ما أدى إلى اندلاع حرائق في عدد من الوحدات التشغيلية



- أكدت أن فرق الطوارئ والإطفاء باشرت تنفيذ خطط الاستجابة وتعمل على احتواء الحرائق ومنع امتدادها



- أوضحت أنه لم يتم تسجيل أي… pic.twitter.com/4o2TE883DA — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) April 3, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 11:36 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Saudi Arabia intercept six drones Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed six drones in the past few hours, their Ministry of Defence spokesperson said. Apr 3, 2026 09:53 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: UAE bars Iranians from entry, transit The United Arab Emirates has suspended entry and transit for Iranian nationals as conflict escalates, with major airlines confirming restrictions. The flight carriers Emirates, Etihad, and lower-cost airline FlyDubai announced on their websites. Apr 3, 2026 09:44 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Kuwait intercepting drones and missiles Kuwaiti air defenses are intercepting missile and drone attacks, the country's army said, state media reported. The General Staff of the Army noted that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks. عاجل | الجيش الكويتي: تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.



• تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية — كويت نيوز - عاجل (@kuwaitnews_brk) April 3, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 09:22 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Dubai debunks false news Dubai Media Office clarified on Friday that reports circulating about an Iranian strike on an Oracle data center in Dubai are false. It said so in a social media post. Fake News Alert pic.twitter.com/5JI4VLnxDL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 2, 2026 Apr 3, 2026 09:20 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates | Sources: Iran still has significant missile capabilities, according to US intelligence US intelligence assessments have found that Iran maintains significant missile launching capability despite more than a month of heavy US-Israeli bombardment, sources told CNN. Tehran remains poised to “wreak absolute havoc” throughout the region, one of the sources said. -CNN Apr 3, 2026 09:12 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: UN Security Council to vote on naval action in Strait of Hormuz The Middle East war is escalating by the day and its ripples are being felt in nations not directly involved in the conflict. A draft resolution put forward by Bahrain at the UN Security Council would permit countries to use “all necessary defensive measures” to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz if it is approved. According to a Gulf official speaking to CNN, the Security Council is likely to vote on the proposal today. The official also noted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that there was an expectation Russia would not block the resolution. Apr 3, 2026 09:11 AM IST Dubai News Iran War Live Updates: Bahrain condemns Iranian strike on telecom company Batelco, calls it a ‘serious act of aggression’ Bahrain has denounced an Iranian strike earlier this week on an infrastructure site which, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was aimed at an Amazon data center. A Bahraini official stated that the attack struck the headquarters of the telecom company Batelco in Hamala, describing it as a “serious and intentional act of aggression against Bahrain’s sovereign territory and its civilian economic assets.”

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