Dubai travel advisory: What tourists need to know about airports, flights and hotels amid Iran-Israel war

Travel advisory to Middle East: Amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, several countries have issued travel advisories urging their citizens to avoid visiting certain areas in the Middle East. However, since earlier this week, some nations in the region have reopened their airspace and allowed the operations of limited flight services.
Dubai travel advisory: Here’s what tourists need to know
However, amid the tense situation, travellers can still visit Dubai as several scheduled and non-scheduled flights continue to operate to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), connecting the city to more than 80 destinations across the globe, including India.
In an advisory on Saturday, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said that situation in Dubai is stable, with public services continuing to operate, reports Gulf News. “The safety and well-being of citizens, residents and visitors remains the UAE’s highest priority,” it said.
In a press briefing on March 4, Dr Saif Jumaa Al-Dhahiri, National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, UAE said: “Daily life continues without disruption. Energy, water, telecommunications, transport, and healthcare services operate at full efficiency.
Supply chains remain stable. Business continuity plans have been activated with operational alternatives ready when required. The early warning system remains active to issue immediate alerts when necessary.”
During the UAE Government Media Briefing..
National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority: National Readiness and Full Continuity of Life pic.twitter.com/ZPTUVRpe3Z
On March 1, Dubai Media Office said: “Dubai’s private sector continues to operate normally, with most commercial activities running without disruption. We commend the sector’s commitment and resilience in sustaining the emirate’s economic momentum.”
Airport operations in Dubai: Here’s what travellers need to know
Dubai Airports said that it is working in close coordination with airlines and other relevant authorities to facilitate the resumption of operations. However, due to the ongoing situation, the airport said that it is closely monitoring developments and will continue to share updates through its official channels.
According to Dubai Airports authorities, the flight schedules may continue to adjust as airlines reposition aircraft and rebalance networks. It asked the passengers to keep checking airline’s website or app, even if the flight was previously confirmed.
Story continues below this ad
Dubai Airport authorities have advised passengers not to travel to the airport. It also said that anyone arriving without confirmed flight status, will be turned away without confirmation.
Flight operations in Dubai: Here’s what tourists need to know
The flight operations in Dubai have partially resumed. In a post on X, Emirates said it has restarted operations and advised passengers with confirmed bookings on this afternoon’s flights to proceed to the airport.
Our post from 11:08am Dubai time regarding operational status is no longer current, and has been deleted to avoid causing unnecessary confusion.
Emirates has resumed operations. Passengers who have confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport. This… pic.twitter.com/j6niNfBCoI
On Friday, the airline said it expects to restore its full flight network within the coming days. “The airline anticipates a return to 100% of its network within the coming days, subject to airspace availability and the fulfilment of all operational requirements. Safety, as ever, remains paramount as is our duty of care,” Emirates said in a statement.
Apart from this, several other airlines, including flydubai, Etihad Airways, Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo, have also announced the resumption of flight operations to and from Dubai.
Hotel rules in Dubai
The Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has asked hotels to support affected travellers by facilitating extensions to their stays under existing booking conditions or to provide better rates where possible, while ensuring visitors are properly looked after during this period, according to Gulf News.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More