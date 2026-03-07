Dubai travel advisory: What tourists need to know about airports, flights and hotels amid Iran-Israel war

Travel advisory to Middle East: Amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, several countries have issued travel advisories urging their citizens to avoid visiting certain areas in the Middle East. However, since earlier this week, some nations in the region have reopened their airspace and allowed the operations of limited flight services.

Dubai travel advisory: Here’s what tourists need to know

However, amid the tense situation, travellers can still visit Dubai as several scheduled and non-scheduled flights continue to operate to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), connecting the city to more than 80 destinations across the globe, including India.

In an advisory on Saturday, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said that situation in Dubai is stable, with public services continuing to operate, reports Gulf News. “The safety and well-being of citizens, residents and visitors remains the UAE’s highest priority,” it said.