Dubai Traffic Update: New Al Qudra Road bridge allows 19,200 vehicles an hour as capacity jumps 191%

Dubai new road project: The Al Qudra Road is one of the key projects undertaken to upgrade and strengthen Dubai’s east–west road corridors.

New bridge near Al Qudra Road in Dubai
Dubai infrastructure project: Dubai’s new bridge on Al Qudra Road is set to play a key role in the city’s mobility ecosystem. The 600-metre, four-lane bridge, located at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the link road connecting Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City, forms part of the main intersections development project along Al Qudra Road.

New bridge near Al Qudra Road in Dubai

According to Dubai’s Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the corridor extends from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, and continuing along Al Qudra Road.

New Al Qudra Road bridge in Dubai

In a statement, the RTA said that the newly completed bridge will improve traffic flow on Al Qudra Road as well as the connecting road between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City.

New bridge near Al Qudra Road in Dubai

It added that the new bridge has increased capacity by 191 per cent, from 6,600 vehicles per hour to 19,200 vehicles per hour. The RTA also said that waiting time at the junction has been reduced by 55 per cent, cutting delays from 113 seconds to 52 seconds.

New bridge near Al Qudra Road in Dubai

The RTA further said that the northern (left-side) bridge at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will be opened on February 15.

New bridge near Al Qudra Road in Dubai

“The 700-metre bridge provides two lanes in each direction, pending completion of works on the southern (right-side) bridge. The structure will serve traffic along Al Qudra Road towards Al Qudra City and in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road,” it said.

About Al Qudra Road in Dubai

The Al Qudra Road is one of the key projects undertaken to upgrade and strengthen Dubai’s east–west road corridors. In a statement, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The project, extending from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Emirates Road, serves several major development areas, most notably Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, Dubai Motor City, Dubai Studio City, DAMAC Hills, Mudon, and The Sustainable City.”

Tayer further said that the infrastructure project increases capacity, improves traffic efficiency at strategic intersections, reduces congestion, and shortens travel times between key destinations.

New bridge near Al Qudra Road in Dubai

“It also ensures smoother, uninterrupted traffic flow along Al Qudra Road towards Emirates Road and onwards to Al Qudra City, and vice versa, while enhancing road safety standards and supporting urban growth and economic activity across the communities served by the corridor,” he added.

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish's reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta

