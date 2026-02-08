Dubai Traffic Update: New Al Qudra Road bridge allows 19,200 vehicles an hour as capacity jumps 191%

Dubai infrastructure project: Dubai’s new bridge on Al Qudra Road is set to play a key role in the city’s mobility ecosystem. The 600-metre, four-lane bridge, located at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the link road connecting Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City, forms part of the main intersections development project along Al Qudra Road.

New bridge near Al Qudra Road in Dubai (Image: Government of Dubai Media Office)

According to Dubai’s Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the corridor extends from its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passing through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, and continuing along Al Qudra Road.

New Al Qudra Road bridge in Dubai

In a statement, the RTA said that the newly completed bridge will improve traffic flow on Al Qudra Road as well as the connecting road between Arabian Ranches and Dubai Studio City.